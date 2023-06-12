This one is actually just dangerous for your skin barrier. If someone tells you that affordable, simple moisturizers don’t do anything for your skin, please know that’s not true.

Of course, certain moisturizers better suit some people than others, but broadly stating that moisturizers you find at the drugstore won’t do anything is simply incorrect.

If you feel like your moisturizer isn’t working, as in it’s not adequately hydrating your skin, it might be too lightweight of a formula for your skin type.

On the flip-side, some people experience tiny bumps and clogged pores when using certain moisturizers. If this sounds familiar, shop for an acne-friendly product—here’s our list of the best moisturizers for those prone to breakouts.

Just remember overall: Moisturizer is your friend, not your foe.