I love to dry brush regularly. I keep it as a consistent part of my routine—usually when I have a bit more time in the morning to get ready, so I can really indulge in the practice. (However, I will say I don’t have a rigid practice, in that I do it on a strict schedule—I just grab the brush when I feel like it, which happens to be fairly often!)

Dry brushing is an excellent physical exfoliator, meaning it sloughs off excess dead skin cells from the epidermis. The skin on your legs, and more specifically your thighs, is thicker and more durable. This means it usually requires stronger exfoliation techniques to address textural issues. The brushes used on the body tend to have stiffer bristles that can be made from synthetic (like nylon) or plants-derived (like bamboo or cactus fibers). But ultimately, dry brushing can be as gentle or aggressive as you want it to be, since the amount of pressure applied is in your control.

There are plenty of great ways to manually exfoliate, too. If you prefer a body scrub, then by all means. (I should say, I try out plenty of body scrubs thanks to my job—so I also will opt for a body scrub from time-to-time.) But what makes dry brushing so special is that it offers a moment of pause in my routine. If you’d like to try it yourself, check out our favorite dry brushes.