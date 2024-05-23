"I have used this product for almost two months. I definitely feel like I am seeing a difference in my nails and skin. I feel really good and I don't know what else to say except it is also encouraging me to make delicious smoothies daily, so that I can put the collagen into it. I have also sprinkled it on my popcorn and well as in my eggs. It has no taste, but when heated, if you put too much, it will chunk a bit, so be mindful of that. Definitely the best way to use is in smoothies. Really love this and will continue to use. My skin looks better than ever and my nails appear to be growing in suddenly stronger."* —Amy C.