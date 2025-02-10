If you're wondering what to do about your workouts, there's good news: There's a way to plan your gym or class schedule to go with your new meal plan. Some people actually prefer to work out during their fast while others feel they need the fuel of a meal to get their best workout. Like many of the other tips on this list, the most important component of how you work out when you're trying intermittent fasting is about paying attention to your body's needs.