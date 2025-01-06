Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

11 Delicious Mediterranean Diet Snack Recipes & Ideas To Try

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 06, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Overhead of hummus, pita bread, pomegranate arils, and fresh parsley on marble counter top
Image by Vera Lair / Stocksy
January 06, 2025

The Mediterranean diet is considered one of the best diets for overall health, including benefits for your heart, metabolism, mood, memory, and gut. The combination of fresh food, healthy fats, and flavorful spices make the eating style nonrestrictive and easy to follow. 

While there are plenty of ways to enjoy the Mediterranean diet during breakfast, lunch, and dinner, let's not skimp on snacktime. We rounded up 11 of the best Med-diet-approved snack recipes to satisfy your stomach in between meals.

1.

Beet & Sage Bean Dip 

This Underrated Root Veggie Has Serious Heart Health Benefits
Image by Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH / Contributor

This vibrant beet and sage bean dip is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber. It has a slightly coarse texture, but if you'd like it creamier, just blend a little longer. This dip pairs well with carrots, cauliflower, celery, radish, or daikon.

2.

Mediterranean Mixed Nuts

If you're used to buying premade trail mixes, that's about to change, thanks to this recipe from registered dietitian and nutritionist Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN. This homemade trail mix combines roasted nuts and seeds for a protein- and fiber-packed snack.

Ingredients

2 to 3 tablespoons is 1 serving

  • ⅓ cup pistachios
  • ⅓ cup sunflower seeds
  • ⅓ cup walnuts
  • ⅓ cup almonds 

Method 

Roast the nuts until golden brown. Mix them together, and enjoy.

3.

Baked Feta With Greens & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Baked Feta Recipe
Image by Patricia Niven / Contributor

This baked feta is served with kale and dressing, so it's practically a salad—right? The smoked paprika and cayenne pepper add a kick to the salty, creamy feta blocks, and the roasted chickpeas provide a delightful crunch. Trust us, you're going to want to eat this for lunch, a snack, and again at dinner.

4.

White Bean Mediterranean Hummus

This creamy hummus dip, also developed by Smith, is delicious with raw vegetables or whole-grain pita bread. The tahini and spices in this recipe provide a nutty and herbaceous flair compared to standard hummus.

Ingredients 

  • 1 can or box (15 oz.) white beans
  • 2 tbsp. tahini 
  • 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp. water
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • ½ tsp. onion powder
  • ½ tsp. oregano, chives, or basil (your choice!): Use 1 tbsp. if fresh or use as directed for dried 
  • Dash of salt 
  • Dash of pepper 

Method 

Blend in the food processor until smooth, and serve with your favorite veggies, crudités, or whole wheat pita. 

5.

Spicy Garlic Brussels Sprouts 

Overhead of Brussel Sprouts
Image by Kelly Knox / Stocksy

These spicy, snackable Brussels sprouts are perfect for a road trip or a midday pick-me-up. After cooking, store them in the fridge—unlike most Brussels sprouts dishes, this recipe is served cold.

6.

Chickpea Salad

Who said salads have to be boring? This quick 15-minute chickpea salad, developed by certified nutritionist and chef Serena Poon, C.N., combines legumes with fresh veggies, hemp hearts for protein and fiber, and salty feta for added flavor. 

Ingredients

Makes 4 servings

  • 1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas (drained and rinsed)
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ½ cucumber, diced 
  • ¼ cup sliced kalamata olives
  • ¼ cup herbed vegan or regular feta 
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • 3 tbsp. fresh basil, finely chopped
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder
  • Pinch of sea salt and black pepper
  • 1 tsp. hemp seeds

Directions

Combine everything in a large bowl, toss to combine, and serve.

7.

Boiled Eggs

Avocado with Boiled Egg
Photo by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

Eating two boiled eggs a couple of hours before dinner is a healthy way to satisfy your hunger. To make them, boil the water before dropping the eggs in. If you're going for hard-boiled eggs, let them bathe in the pot for 10 minutes; for soft boiled (aka jammy eggs), 6½ minutes is just enough.

8.

Quinoa Granola

This quinoa granola, also created by Poon, is delicious on its own, with almond milk, or as a topping for Greek yogurt. It's gluten-free and naturally sweetened with pure maple syrup and monk fruit. 

Makes 7 servings (½ cup equals 1 serving)

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup organic steel-cut oats
  • ½ cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups raw almonds, roughly chopped
  • ½ tsp. monk fruit sweetener
  • 1 pinch sea salt
  • 3½ tbsp. coconut oil
  • ¼ cup maple syrup 

Instructions

  1. Add oats, quinoa, almonds, monk fruit sweetener, and salt to a large mixing bowl and stir to combine.
  2. To a small saucepan, add coconut oil and maple syrup and warm over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes, whisking frequently. Stop when the two are totally combined.
  3. Immediately pour over the dry ingredients and stir to combine until all oats and nuts are thoroughly coated. Arrange on a large baking sheet and spread into an even layer.
  4. Bake for 20 minutes at 340°F.
  5. Remove from the oven and stir the granola around with a spatula. Put it back in for 5 to 10 more minutes (until granola is deep golden brown and very fragrant).
9.

Cherry-Almond Smoothie 

Red smoothie in a pretty glass
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

The cherries in this cherry-almond smoothie are loaded with anti-inflammatory antioxidants, while the almond milk Greek yogurt provides protein to help promote muscle growth and repair. Together, the ingredients make this smoothie an effective (and tasty) post-workout snack.

10.

Almond Butter & Banana Yogurt Bowl

This yogurt bowl, provided by Poon, can be made with traditional Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt for anyone sensitive to lactose. The combination of protein-packed almond butter and fiber-rich flaxseed meal will keep you satiated until mealtime. 

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 cups unsweetened coconut or regular Greek yogurt
  • 2 medium bananas
  • ¼ cup creamy almond butter
  • ¼ cup flaxseed meal
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon

Instructions

  1. Divide yogurt between four bowls and top with banana slices.
  2. Warm almond butter and drizzle 1 tablespoon on each bowl on top of the bananas.
  3. Sprinkle with flaxseed meal and ground cinnamon to serve.
11.

Superfood Guacamole 

Probiotic Guacamole
Image by Eric Wolfinger

Think guacamole is as green as it can get? Think again. This superfood-packed guacamole incorporates kale, edamame, and pumpkin seeds for extra nutrients. Serve with whole-grain pita bread or veggies for a delightful midday "meal."

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

This Unsuspecting Herb Does Wonders For Your Skin—Try It In This Recipe
Recipes

This Unsuspecting Herb Does Wonders For Your Skin—Try It In This Recipe

Hannah Frye

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

This Unsuspecting Herb Does Wonders For Your Skin—Try It In This Recipe
Recipes

This Unsuspecting Herb Does Wonders For Your Skin—Try It In This Recipe

Hannah Frye

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

The 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & MoreGreens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & MoreLaws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To ItA Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.