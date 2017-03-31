Want To Orgasm Harder? 9 Things You Need To Know About Your Pelvic Floor Muscles

We have this beautiful diamond-shaped group of muscles within our pelvic floor that act as a sling to support our internal organs, keeping everything separate and working together. Your pelvic floor muscles provide optimum support to your bladder, vagina, and uterus. Over time, we inevitably experience weakening in these muscles. And if we don't take action to prevent this weakening from happening we can start to experience tinkling at the most inconvenient times!

As we get older, many of us experience incontinence issues. We sneeze, we cough, we're doing an exercise…and oops, there it is. The embarrassing leak. In fact, the No. 1 reason elderly women end up in nursing homes has been attributed to incontinence issues. The key is prevention, so women need to be protective of these important muscles! And starting early is best.