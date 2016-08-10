7 Houseplants That Purify The Air (And Are Nearly Impossible To Kill)

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans spend an estimated 90 percent of their time indoors. Shocking, right?

Even more surprising is the fact that the air inside office buildings, schools, and apartment complexes can contain 10 times more pollution than outdoor air. This is a consequence of toxic emissions from building materials, airborne mold, viruses, and various pollutants.

Bringing plants indoors is a sustainable way to improve indoor air quality quickly. Not only are plants aesthetically pleasing, but NASA has found certain ones to be surprisingly useful in absorbing harmful gasses and cleaning indoor air.

As another added bonus, all seven of these detoxifying plants can tolerate moderate to low light levels, because let’s be real: Not everyone has a corner office with huge east-­facing windows.