Yes, You Can Have 6 Kinds Of Orgasms: Here's How To Experience Each One

Let's just start with the basics: Any orgasm is a good orgasm. But what most women don't know is that you can experience six different kinds of orgasm through tantra.

I once worked with a woman who said she wasn't "sure" if she had ever had an orgasm. I said, "Honey, if you had an orgasm you would know it!"

Tantric orgasms are about rejecting shame, rejecting judgment, and breathing into the moment—whether you've never experienced an orgasm or have had thousands.

Tantric sex, often considered "next level" sex, is all about exploration, empowerment, and enjoyment. It's about taking the orgasm beyond just the physical.

Orgasms are important spiritually because they get you out of your head and into your body. At the moment of orgasm, you lose your ego—the sense of being isolated from the source.

Mentally, orgasms put you in a state of relaxation. They fill the body with hormones like serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin. All these chemicals make you feel happy.

The state of orgasm is also a state of very high energy—like an electricity that runs from your genitals through your spine and whole nervous system. This is what gives you that "orgasmic glow" all day—the sexual chi charge that comes from inside.

So, want to have an orgasm, or two, or ten? Here are six unique ways to engage mind, body, and spirit—and have a great orgasm!