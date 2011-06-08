mindbodygreen

Meditation

Why Stress Management Is So Important for Your Health

Isaac Eliaz, M.D., LAc
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., LAc

Image by Delmaine Donson / iStock

Reducing stress in your everyday life is vital for maintaining your overall health, as it can improve your mood, boost immune function, promote longevity and allow you to be more productive. When you let your stress get the best of you, you put yourself at risk of developing a range of illnesses – from the common cold to severe heart disease. Stress has such a powerful impact on your well being because it is a natural response that is activated in the brain. Let’s examine how this process works, why stress affects you the way it does, and the severe impacts it can have on your health.

The Science of Stress

When you become stressed, the brain undergoes both chemical and physical changes that affect its overall functioning. During periods of high stress, certain chemicals within the brain, including the neurotransmitters dopamine, epinephrine and norepinephrine begin to rise, causing larger amounts of these and other "fight-or-flight" hormones such as adrenalin to be released by the adrenal glands. The release of these chemicals contributes to certain physiological effects, including rapid heart rate, higher blood pressure, and a weakened immune system. When left unmanaged over time, chronic stress can lead to the development of other serious problems, such as stomach ulcers, stroke, asthma, and heart disease.

Physical Effects

Many health care professionals consider chronic stress a significant risk factor for illnesses such as cancer and heart attacks. One reason is that our body’s physical reactions to prolonged stress may accumulate slowly and go unnoticed in our attempts to adapt to ongoing stress. However, even if it seems we’re building a tolerance to stress, our nervous system is still dealing with an overload which can seriously affect overall health in the long run. One of the most common physical reactions to stress is the tensing of muscles, which can ultimately trigger tension headaches, migraines and other musculoskeletal conditions. Stress is also hard on your digestive system, as it affects which nutrients your intestines absorb, influences how quickly food moves through your body, and can provoke you to eat more or less than you normally do. The disruption of your body’s natural digestive processes can cause nausea, pain, vomiting, heartburn, constipation, acid reflux or diarrhea.

Psychological Effects

In addition to the various physical effects of stress, it can also contribute to a number of mental and emotional disorders, including depression, anxiety, phobias, and panic attacks. This emotional stress can make it difficult to focus, make decisions, think things through or remember things. Stress may also cause irritability, making you easily frustrated and impatient with others, and can even contribute to depression, anger, feelings of insecurity, and relationship conflicts. While the many physical effects of stress can be overwhelming, it is important not to ignore these psychological effects as they also play a large part in overall health and vitality.

Stress Management Techniques

So, what can you do to shift yourself into a healthier pattern and reduce stress? One of the most effective and rewarding techniques is meditation, which encourages you to relax your mind and examine your inner self with a sense of honesty and compassion, rather than judgment and criticism. Meditation practice helps to let go of old patterns of stress, tension and distraction, and encourages a more spacious and relaxed state where our innate healing capacity can emerge. This process can inspire you to find a deeper source of real motivation to make healthy changes in your life.

Meditation also teaches that change comes about by taking small steps and making them part of your life rather than making dramatic leaps that you cannot sustain over time. Committing to just 15 minutes of daily meditation and breathing is a simple step that has profound benefits. Understanding the real damages of stress in your life will help you maintain motivation to incorporate consistent practices which reduce stress.

In addition to meditation, engaging in regular moderate exercise such as walking, yoga or swimming has proven stress-reducing benefits, as exercise releases positive stress-busting endorphins and can increase self-confidence and lower the symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Regular exercise also helps to improve your sleep, which can be compromised by stress, depression and anxiety. In combination with daily activity, eating a healthy whole foods diet rich in dark greens and chlorophyll-containing foods are helpful for treating stress. Since chronic stress can strip your body of essential B vitamins, it is important to obtain these nutrients, as well as magnesium and calcium, through diet or supplementation.* Remember to avoid caffeine and sugar, as these stimulants can contribute to stress and depression.

Getting adequate sleep is also imperative to reducing stress. Stress can physically wear out your body, and without sleep, you will feel the effects of stress much more. Finally, work to reduce stress by learning to think differently. Knowing when to let something go and thinking positively about your life will help prevent you from being upset about minor things and worrying that you aren’t good enough. Supervising your thought process is only part of the battle, but if you work at easing stress with healthy lifestyle and diet changes, you can largely avoid escalating anxiety issues.

Isaac Eliaz, M.D., LAc
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., LAc
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., LAc is a respected author, lecturer, researcher, product formulator, and clinical practitioner. He has been a pioneer in the field of integrative medicine since the...

