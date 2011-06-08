Why Stress Management Is So Important for Your Health

Meditation also teaches that change comes about by taking small steps and making them part of your life rather than making dramatic leaps that you cannot sustain over time. Committing to just 15 minutes of daily meditation and breathing is a simple step that has profound benefits. Understanding the real damages of stress in your life will help you maintain motivation to incorporate consistent practices which reduce stress.

In addition to meditation, engaging in regular moderate exercise such as walking, yoga or swimming has proven stress-reducing benefits, as exercise releases positive stress-busting endorphins and can increase self-confidence and lower the symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Regular exercise also helps to improve your sleep, which can be compromised by stress, depression and anxiety. In combination with daily activity, eating a healthy whole foods diet rich in dark greens and chlorophyll-containing foods are helpful for treating stress. Since chronic stress can strip your body of essential B vitamins, it is important to obtain these nutrients, as well as magnesium and calcium, through diet or supplementation.* Remember to avoid caffeine and sugar, as these stimulants can contribute to stress and depression.

Getting adequate sleep is also imperative to reducing stress. Stress can physically wear out your body, and without sleep, you will feel the effects of stress much more. Finally, work to reduce stress by learning to think differently. Knowing when to let something go and thinking positively about your life will help prevent you from being upset about minor things and worrying that you aren’t good enough. Supervising your thought process is only part of the battle, but if you work at easing stress with healthy lifestyle and diet changes, you can largely avoid escalating anxiety issues.