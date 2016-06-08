The Healing Diet That Could Solve Your Digestive Issues For Good

It's time to break up with your IBS.

It's estimated that 35 million people in the U.S. suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a chronic condition that burdens many of us with gas, bloating, abdominal pain, cramping, or altered bowel movements. It can be especially frustrating when IBS symptoms seem to show up at the most inconvenient times.

The low FODMAP diet created at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, has been shown to help about 75 percent of people with IBS and other functional gut disorders such as functional diarrhea and abdominal bloating.

A low FODMAP diet removes highly fermentable and osmotic carbohydrates that are common culprits to gastrointestinal distress.

In case you were wondering where the odd-sounding word FODMAP came from, here is what the acronym stands for: