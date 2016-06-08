mindbodygreen

Dismiss

The Healing Diet That Could Solve Your Digestive Issues For Good

Toni Fiori, R.D., LDN
Written by Toni Fiori, R.D., LDN

Photo by Stocksy

It's time to break up with your IBS.

It's estimated that 35 million people in the U.S. suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a chronic condition that burdens many of us with gas, bloating, abdominal pain, cramping, or altered bowel movements. It can be especially frustrating when IBS symptoms seem to show up at the most inconvenient times.

The low FODMAP diet created at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, has been shown to help about 75 percent of people with IBS and other functional gut disorders such as functional diarrhea and abdominal bloating.

A low FODMAP diet removes highly fermentable and osmotic carbohydrates that are common culprits to gastrointestinal distress.

In case you were wondering where the odd-sounding word FODMAP came from, here is what the acronym stands for:

  • Fermentable
  • Oligosaccharides (Fructans, Galacto-oligosaccharides [GOs])
  • Disaccharides (Lactose)
  • Monosaccharides (excess Fructose)
  • And
  • Polyols (Sorbitol, Mannitol)

Within the above parentheses are the sugars and fibers present in many foods that we eat every day such as those found in dairy, wheat, various fruits, vegetables, beans, and some sweeteners.

FODMAPs are fermentable because they can be poorly absorbed in the small intestine, leaving them for the microbes (tiny, live organisms like bacteria, fungi, and archaea) that naturally live in the colon to feed upon. The microbes produce gas as a result, which causes bloating, belching, and flatulence.

FODMAPs also tend to be osmotic, pulling water into the intestines, which can cause cramping, diarrhea, and more bloating. The combination of drawing water in and the production of gas sets the stage for trapped air and, depending on the speed of your digestive tract, diarrhea and/or constipation.

A few high-FODMAP food sources:

  • Dairy: milk, ice cream, yogurt
  • Fruit: apples, blackberries, cherries, mango, pears, watermelon
  • Vegetables: artichoke, asparagus, cauliflower, garlic, onion, mushrooms
  • Grains: wheat, barley, rye, inulin
  • Proteins: cashews, black beans, kidney beans, pistachios, silken tofu, soybeans
  • Sweeteners: agave, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, mannitol, sorbitol

If you find yourself suffering from IBS symptoms, try removing foods high in FODMAPs for 2 to 8 weeks with the help of a FODMAP-knowledgeable dietitian to calm down your digestive tract.

The FODMAP diet is similar to other elimination diets in that you can reintroduce each food group separately to expand your diet to what feels good for your body.

While limiting foods High in FODMAPs, stick to those that contain low amounts.

Low FODMAP sources to enjoy include:

  • Dairy and dairy substitutes: lactose-free milk and yogurt, butter, most cheese (minimal lactose), almond milk, hemp milk, canned coconut milk
  • Fruits: strawberries, bananas, kiwi, orange, blueberries, cantaloupe, lemon, lime
  • Vegetables: bell peppers, carrots, eggplant, kale, potato, tomato, zucchini
  • Grains: corn tortillas, oats, quinoa, rice, some gluten-free breads and pastas
  • Proteins: almonds, beef, chicken, eggs, fish, firm tofu, peanuts, seeds
  • Sweeteners: pure maple syrup, stevia, table sugar

For a full low-FODMAP diet list, check out this grocery list.

Article continues below

Why not remove these high-FODMAP foods for good?

FODMAPs can exacerbate IBS symptoms, but some fermentation and osmosis is healthy for our GI tract. In fact, foods like garlic and onions have been studied for their role in increasing beneficial microbes in the gut. Many FODMAP sources are highly nutritious and shouldn't be avoided unless poorly tolerated.

So if your IBS is affecting your everyday life, you might want to take a vacation away from FODMAPs for a little while and break up with your IBS for good.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Toni Fiori, R.D., LDN
Toni Fiori, R.D., LDN
Toni Fiori, R.D., LDN, is a registered and licensed dietitian, specializing in digestive health. Toni shares her passion for nutrition and gut health in all areas of her work, including...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks

Sarah Regan
Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks
Food Trends

What This Doctor Eats In A Day On The Plant-Based Keto Diet

Sarah Regan
What This Doctor Eats In A Day On The Plant-Based Keto Diet
$19.99

Beat Inflammation

With Dr. Kellyann Petrucci
Beat Inflammation
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25283/the-healing-diet-that-could-solve-your-digestive-issues-for-good.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!