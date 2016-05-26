5 Things I Did To Heal From Chronic Inflammation: An M.D. Explains

Looking to make summer 2016 your best yet? To help you get a head start, we're ringing in Memorial Day weekend with a sale and knocking 50 percent off the price of all our courses. With more than 40 courses providing everything from plant-based meal plans to killer workout routines, we've got every aspect of your health journey covered.

In this piece, double-board-certified physician Amy Shah, M.D., explains how she healed from chronic inflammation. If you're interested in learning more, check out her mindbodygreen course, The 7-Day Gut Reset: How to Get Your Digestion Back on Track in Just One Week.

My doctor told me that my labs and physical were “fine." But deep down, I knew there was something wrong.

I was experiencing fatigue, sleep issues, mood swings, weight gain, skin breakouts, belly bloat, and brain fog—and I didn't think that my busy job or being mom to a toddler and a new baby could possibly explain all my symptoms.

Of course, my first thought was to consult with my fellow physician colleagues. We ran some basic labs, and they interviewed me. I was reassured that my blood work was fine. Everything normal and in range. No red flags. Great news—but then, why did I feel so...off?

Is this just what “aging” meant? Or was it hormones? Because of my lagging energy and new weight issues—which had never been much of a problem before—I kept on searching and reading. And I found out that even though I was exercising every day and eating a “healthy” diet, I was chronically inflamed.

In fact, until I started to finally feel better, I didn’t even realize how inflamed I really was. I want to share my story because many of us “healthy” people actually have underlying inflammation that's often written off as simply aging or something else.