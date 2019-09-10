First, what even is a plant-based diet? Is it just a trendy new term for “vegan” or is it a whole different thing? While there is no set definition a plant-based way of eating focuses on consuming plant-derived whole foods that are unrefined and minimally processed. This means pure, unadulterated ingredients that are in their original form.

Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, tubers, and legumes are the dietary staples. These are full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals and provide an abundance of nutrients for your body.

Following a plant-based lifestyle doesn't necessarily mean fully avoiding animal products like a vegan or vegetarian. For plant-based eaters, animal proteins can happily fit into the lifestyle, yet they serve as more of a supporting role to your veggies and whole grains.

Overall, “plant-based” is more of a broad and flexible way of thinking about nutrition and ingredient quality rather than a rigid diet. With a plant-based diet, the focus is on simple, nutritious whole foods.