mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Why Masturbation Is Every Woman's Secret Self-Care Weapon

Jenny Block
Written by Jenny Block

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Think about it. We have an organ—the clitoris—that requires nothing more than some focused rubbing to inspire not just waves of pleasure but also all sorts of health benefits. Orgasm is a natural pain reliever, stress reducer, muscle relaxer, mood lifter, sleep inducer, and warm-fuzzy creator.

Yes, women can achieve orgasm through sex. But having sex involves—or at least should involve—the desires and interests of all parties present. That means focusing on your partner and not just on yourself.

But that’s what women do all the time. Every day. Family. Friends. Work. Weekdays. Weekends. Women are caretakers, and we spend most of our time taking care of everyone but ourselves.

You know how on an airplane they remind you to first put on your own oxygen mask before helping others? This is the same thing—the same exact thing. Masturbation is about doing our best for ourselves, if for no other reason than because we want to do our best for others.

In other words, if you won’t get yourself off for yourself, do it for the people you love!

I’m only sort of kidding about that.

Pleasure is something we owe to ourselves. Without it, what do we really have? It’s the one thing no one can take away from you. Ever. You can lose all your worldly goods and everyone you love, but your body is yours.

It’s like a safety net of sorts. It’s like an ace in the hole. The extra dollar in your back pocket. You can have a lousy day, a lousy week. A relationship fail. Your dog can run away from home. Your girlfriend can leave you for someone new. But—barring certain unforeseen circumstances—no one can take away your ability to give yourself pleasure.

Why is that so important? Because when we find pleasure in our bodies, we find ourselves. I know. I know. Feels a little ooey-gooey, woo-woo, hokey, all that. But it isn’t. And the fact that we think it is is at the very heart of the problem.

Female pleasure is vital. Female self-pleasure is imperative. We have to know our bodies and trust our bodies and have faith in our bodies.

Do me a favor. Take note of how you’re feeling right now. Happy? Sad? Anxious? Tired? Are you buying what you’re reading? Feeling skeptical? Whatever it is, take note. Now, if you can—go masturbate. Seriously. Right now. If you can’t, mark this page and try this experiment later. I’ll ask you to give it a go several times throughout this book.

After you masturbate, take note of how you’re feeling. Happy? Relaxed? Without worry? Empowered? A little emboldened? Self-assured? Sex-high? Peaceful?

You see what I’m getting at, of course. No matter what else is going on in your world, masturbating can bring you back to center and help you to remember what is important and what is noise.

And most importantly, masturbation helps to remind women who we belong to—no one but ourselves.

We don’t owe anyone anything, ever. We can choose what we do with our bodies and when and with whom. The only people we owe anything to are ourselves. We owe ourselves pleasure. We deserve to be at home in our bodies and to derive our power from those bodies. That’s what they’re there for.

Related reads:

Excerpted from The Ultimate Guide to Solo Sex: All You Need to Know About MasturbationCleis Press, available now.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jenny Block
Jenny Block
Jenny Block, author of Open: Love, Sex, and Life in an Open Marriage [2008 Lambda Literary Award] is a frequent contributor to a number of high-profile publications. She writes for a...

More On This Topic

Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Personal Growth

What Is Psychological Astrology? 5 Ways You Can Use It In Your Daily Life

Jennifer Freed, Ph.D.
What Is Psychological Astrology? 5 Ways You Can Use It In Your Daily Life
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence

With Esther Perel
The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25008/why-masturbation-is-every-womans-secret-selfcare-weapon.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!