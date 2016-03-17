7 Sneaky Foods That Could Be Causing Your Digestive Issues

William Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner, is an expert at identifying the underlying factors of chronic conditions and offering natural, holistic approaches to optimal health. This week, we're thrilled to share his series on the elimination diet and how it can improve your overall well-being. To learn more, check out his new course, The Elimination Diet: A 60-Day Protocol to Uncover Food Intolerances, Heal the Gut, and Feel Amazing.

Like many things in life, digestive health is only appreciated after it's gone. Problems like stomach pain, bloating, indigestion, acid reflux, GERD, constipation, diarrhea and IBS can wreck lives. In fact, a staggering 70 million Americans are affected by digestive diseases, incurring $141.8 billion every year in medical costs.

My job as a functional medicine practitioner is to find the root reasons why patients are experiencing health issues— and GI issues are some of the most common problems people face.

We are all different, with different digestive systems, microbiomes and food intolerances. But overall, the foods we eat will either feed digestive problems or feed a healthy gut.

Here are the most common food culprits that could be hurting your digestive health: