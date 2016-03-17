I Stopped Being A Toxic Person: Here's How

I knew I was angrier than most teenagers, but my mother comes from a very conservative family (translation: one that does not believe in spilling secrets to strangers). She refused to let me go to therapy as a child, even though I asked repeatedly.

After finally recognizing my issues in college, I sought therapy on campus and uncovered the link between my toxic behavior and unresolved childhood issues. I’ve kept up therapy since then, and it’s been integral to my healing.

Don’t let anyone discourage you from seeking your happiness however it makes sense to you. If that’s through therapy, find a practice that takes your insurance or allows you to pay on a sliding scale. If nothing else, you can join a free support group. Whatever you are going through, you are not alone. Chances are, speaking with a professional will help you see your life’s challenges in a different light and bring you closer to clarity.