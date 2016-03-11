Veganism Versus A Whole Food Plant-Based Diet: What's The Difference?

One way of eating isn’t better than the other; it all depends on the motivation behind transitioning how, what, and why you eat. If your main motivation is losing weight, pumping up your immune system, and getting ridiculously healthy, the whole food plant-based diet is the way to go.

If your main motivation is the ethical treatment of animals, the vegan diet is perfect. And if you want both, the whole food plant-based diet is a win-win. There are also lots of people who dabble in both, and there’s nothing wrong with that, especially in the beginning. Faux meats, faux dairy products, and even faux eggs can be a blessing for people who are transitioning to a diet free of animal protein, so take the steps that you need to in order to eat the way you want to.

So whether you lean more toward the whole food plant-based diet or the vegan diet, there are huge benefits to both. There’s room at the table for everyone, and dinner is guaranteed to be delicious.