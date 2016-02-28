11 Steps To Sacred Sex

Sex is sacred.

Wait a minute. Isn’t sex nasty, dirty, even forbidden? Isn’t sex best with the person you’re not supposed to have it with? I mean isn’t the naughtiness of sex one of the reasons it’s intoxicating in the first place?

There is an allure in breaking the rules. But it’s actually pretty lonely being an outlaw. Isn’t sex also supposed to be about intimate connection?

The biggest misconception about sex is that it’s forbidden or wrong. In truth, sex is sacred. Not in a churchy way. (Though, don’t get me wrong — if that’s your thing, I’m down.)

But as pure cosmic energy, sex is a physical act that provides a direct connection to the divine. I think we’ve been going about it the wrong way for a very long time.

From my personal experience, sexual, spiritual, and creative energy are really all parts of one whole. If you are expressed creatively, you are going to be expressed sexually. If you are in the flow of expressive sex, then you know that God must have a hand in it. And creativity is about spiritual communion.

Sex is a core function of humanity. It plays a huge role in the physical health and vitality of the body. Abuse and overuse of sex, as with any addiction, affects those things negatively.

Sex is also an immense, universal force that can merge your spirit (your divine essence) with your body. Sex is involution (spirit descending) and evolution (physical ascending) meeting at the heart in an explosion of pure love.

But to fully experience sex in this divine way, we have to engage in it in a divine forum.

Yes, this is completely counter to what our culture presents as the experience of sex. In modern society, sex is completely externally focused. It’s an objectification of form, mired in fantasy, watched from the sidelines as “spectator” through porn, and warm, human flesh replaced by plastic.

While this widely used approach will surely produce an orgasm, it will be animalistic and short (22 seconds on average). Experiencing sex this way takes us away from the present. The present is the only truth there really is. It takes us outside of ourselves, when, really, the holy grail — sex as communion with the soul — is a possibility that exists within us any time, all the time.

If orgasms are so easy to get (which, for most of us, they are), why is this the most coveted experience in modern-day culture? Because we seek this connection with the divine. Because it allows us to transcend ourselves in a way no other experience does.

We know there is the potential for sex to be transformational and life-changing. But did you know that that feeling can be sustained in your own heart and expressed as compassion for all beings?

Let’s start at the beginning. What if sex, experienced as sacred, could open a field of intimacy in your relationship with your lover that you never knew existed?

We’ve been expecting way too little of sex for a very long time. It’s a massively powerful energy. And it has more potential than we realize to be a force for the amazing in our lives.

Feeling guilty or embarrassed? Please don’t. Sex is fantastic, wonderful, amazing, natural, wild, erotic, and awesome. In my opinion, with consenting partners and within the realms of both people’s boundaries, sex should occur freely.

Let’s grant ourselves a pass for anything that happened in the past involving porn or fantasy.

Now, let’s step into sexiness in a whole new way. Being fully in the moment during sex means having a total awareness of our being right now.

So what? We popped our cherries on a lower vibration. That doesn’t mean that’s all there is. Instead, let’s aim higher.

Note: You do not have to have a partner to practice sacred sex. You can fly solo.

Here’s how: