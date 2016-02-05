The REAL Reason You're Afraid Of Intimacy (And How To Fix It)

When you were growing up, you may not have received role modeling on how to lovingly, healthily manage rejection and engulfment from your parents or caregivers. But it's never too late to learn.

If you knew you could show up for yourself, now, as a strong, capable adult, would you fear love less? If you recognized yourself as an emotionally healthy person who could recover from potential rejection and loss, and set boundaries to stave off engulfment, would you still fear intimacy? If you knew you were strong enough to choose losing a partner rather than losing yourself, would you fear intimacy?

The key insight here is that a fear of intimacy is not, at its heart, a fear of intimacy. It’s the fear of an insurmountable loss. If you don’t truly believe yourself capable of recovering after the loss of a loved one, you become very vulnerable to losing yourself. And that in itself is terrifying. Avoidance of intimacy might seem like the wisest way to minimize the risk of getting hurt.

But when you do that, an even deeper heartache results. Intimacy is one of the most beautiful experiences in life.

Becoming strong enough to love means becoming strong enough to lose love — and to know that you will be okay.

So, how do you develop this strong self? This version of you who knows, without a doubt, that you’re capable of surviving loss and rejection? This happens, naturally, as you take steps toward learning to love yourself.

These six steps will guide you through that process.