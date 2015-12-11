It’s the holiday rush. You’re struggling to keep up with those end-of-year deadlines and buying that perfect gift for Grandma. So you forget to eat dinner before going for drinks with friends. And because you don't want to be a killjoy, you get involved in the festivities.

Before you know it, that "one drink" has turned into a three-day hangover.

As someone who had their share of boozy nights before quitting drinking in 2010, I know what it's like to be left with a nasty hangover. And while I've never felt better since giving up alcohol completely, I know that most of us still want to enjoy seasonal spirits this holiday — without harming their health or suffering a major headache the morning after.

So here's what I recommend you do before, during and after drinking alcohol this season to help limit the damage: