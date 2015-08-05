DIY Foot Reflexology For Your Best Sleep Ever

What could be sweeter than a night of peaceful, restful sleep? That's time for your mind and body to restore and heal. Through your dreams, your subconscious mind makes sense of the events of your day, and your superconscious mind or “higher self” brings you guidance toward a better life.

But if you’re like me, there are times when peaceful, restorative slumber seems to evade you. Have the stresses of the day sometimes kept you tossing and turning when you longed for sleep? Or, if you have chronic insomnia, does restful sleep seem like a only a dream?

Before reaching for chemical sleep aids that may cause side effects and create dependencies, try the natural relaxation effects of reflexology! You can easily give yourself and others a mini-reflexology session to help you shift gently into the sweet slumber you desire.

By stimulating reflex points on your feet, hands, face and ears, reflexology subtly impacts the whole body, affecting the organs and glands. A simple reflexology routine that works on just the feet can help you or a loved one to drift off to sleep naturally. There are nearly 15,000 nerves in your feet alone, one of many reasons that foot reflexology is so calming, soothing and effective.

Reflexologists use a map of the feet where all the organs, glands, and corresponding parts of the body are laid out. The toes reflect the head. The ridge beneath the toes on the top part of the ball of the foot is a natural shoulder or neck line. The ball of the foot reflects the chest. The arch mirrors the digestive organs, and the heel and ankles contain reflexes for the reproductive system. The inside curve of each foot (where we find the spinal reflex) corresponds to the actual curves of the spine.