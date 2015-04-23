DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Reduce Stress & Boost Metabolism

Your thoughts and visualizations affect the world around you — starting with your body. If your goal is the best possible version of yourself, picture that person mind's eye.

Your ability to imagine is most effective when you’re relaxed, so try visualizing your best self first thing in the morning and then again before you fall asleep at night.

And of course there's always after a yoga, meditation, massage or reflexology session.

Reflexology soothes you into a state of deep rest and relaxation, where you are open to the suggestions you give yourself — much like in hypnosis. You enter a receptive place of allowing your heart’s desires to manifest.

Your brain is just like a computer ... you can program and delete anything about yourself or your life that you choose.

Reflexology gently affects your organs, glands, and each part of your body by stimulating reflex areas/points on your feet, hands, face and ears.

There are thousands of nerves in these areas — 15,000 nerves in your feet alone! That’s why the effects of reflexology are so calming and soothing.

Many of us seek comfort in excess, which can have a negative impact on our well-being, so reflexology can be a wonderful, nourishing replacement for harmful self-indulgences. Oftentimes, we overeat as a reaction to stress and tension.

The time you invest to pamper yourself with any form of relaxation will leave you feeling nurtured, loved, grounded and much better about who you truly are. And whether you're trying to shed excess pounds or make better lifestyle choices, reflexology can help. Stimulating the areas on your foot indicated in this chart will have a direct correlation to the glands, organs and nervous system, helping you look and feel your best.

Using your thumb or index finger, simply press for five seconds on each of the following areas indicated above. Note: this chart depicts the sole of the left foot.

• The hypothalamus area of your brain (outside of big toe) controls appetite and thirst.

• The pituitary or "master gland" (center of big toe) stimulates and balances hormonal secretions of all other glands.

• Your thyroid (bottom of big toe) regulates your metabolism.

• The solar plexus/diaphragm (under ball of foot) reduces stress.

• The adrenal glands (near inner edge of foot at center sole) help to maintain your energy levels to burn off calories.

• Stimulating the urinary system helps to release water retention.

• The colon and intestines of the digestive system (near bottom of foot at center sole) are stimulated to promote elimination and relieve bloating.

Discover your best self with reflexology as you step forward into spring, one foot at a time.

Graphic courtesy of the author