The Art Of Mindful Oral Sex: A Guide For Men & Women

Oral sex can be one of the most beautiful expressions of intimacy, desire and love for a partner or lover.

For men and women alike, the act of giving oral sex can actually create sensations throughout her body that will enhance and increase feelings of sexual pleasure. Some women report that they get more aroused from giving oral sex, than from any other kind of foreplay activity.

Let's face it: it's incredibly sexy to observe someone else experiencing sexual pleasure. But to get the most enjoyment from offering a oral sex to another person, one needs to be exceptionally mindful and present during the act. Whether or not we admit it, if you are giving your partner oral pleasure simply as a means to an end, then you probably won't enjoy it as much.

Getting into the mindset that you are pleasuring your partner for your stimulation as well can be a real game-changer. These simple steps might allow you to both give and receive more pleasure when you are going down on your partner.

1. Ask permission.

Firstly, always ask permission first. You may be in the mood to pleasure your partner, but check in with them first. If your partner isn't in the mood, then don't be disappointed. Allowing a space in a relationship for either partner to say no without consequence removes many unnecessary barriers regarding sex. Knowing that you both have the freedom to take a rain check creates much more trust and intimacy in your sexual relating than if you react negatively to their "no."

2. Use your eyes.

Before you even start, look at your partner's penis or vagina. I love it when clients tell me that they think their partner's genitalia is beautiful! Have a real, proper look. Notice its contours, size, color, firmness, hairiness. Allow your eyes to take everything in. Does it make you want to smile and giggle? Does it make you more turned on? Whatever arises for you, embrace it. In honoring your partner's parts with your eyes, you begin to realize the complexities of this amazing part of the body.

3. Use your hands.

Slowly and gently begin to run your fingers over your partner's genitalia. If your partner is a man, you might try gliding your fingers over the shaft, treating it like a delicate and treasured item. If your partner is a woman, you may begin by gently stroking her thighs and softly moving to the outer labia.

Again, using your sense of touch, soak it all in. Feel it in every possible way you can and notice every sensation beneath your fingertips. Stroke around the whole area: include his/her belly and thighs here, too. Notice what is happening. Is your partner showing signs of pleasure through breath or movement? And importantly, what is it like for you to notice these things? Does it turn you on?

4. Use your breath.

Changing our breath changes the way we experience things, in all areas of life. Especially when it comes to sex (the tradition of Tantra has long-existed for a reason!). Before you begin going down on your partner, gently blow on and around his penis or her vagina, and the surrounding pubic area. Start further away and slowly get closer and closer. Again, be present and mindful, not only to what is happening for your partner, but what is happening within yourself as well.

5. Use your mouth (duh).

Gently start to use your mouth on his penis or her vagina. Remember that oral sex is all about using both your tongue and your lips. If you are willing to explore the idea of the expansive nature of oral pleasure, then dive in with all parts of your mouth!

But remember to work gently at first! Just a flick of the tongue, or a chaste kiss in the beginning could intensify your partner's sensations. And for your own benefit, remember to be present to taste, texture, smells, sensations. By now your partner is likely very aroused, and it is highly possible that you are, too. Once you have your mouth on your partner's genitalia, just explore. Try different approaches such as varying pressure or speed of sucking or licking. Remain aware of his/her responses and use your intuition to keep the "conversation" ongoing.

6. Use your words!

Speaking of conversations, let's get to the difficult topic of communication during oral sex. So often people struggle to communicate about sex, particularly during sex. But how else will you know if your partner is happy with what is happening? So, in the same way you asked permission initially, now ask your partner if they are enjoying things. You can also ask if they might prefer something different, or if there is any discomfort. Don't be afraid to gauge your partners pleasure by asking, asking, asking. Most people are very happy to engage with a lover who is so attentive and considerate.

7. Use your brain ... yes, your brain!

Many people would believe that for oral to be good, it would have to have the inevitable "grand finale," but this is not true. Oral sex can end in many different ways. You could move to intercourse, or manual stimulation. If you really wanted to up the ante you could stop before your partner's climax and let him or her take a turn giving you oral stimulation. You could make a game of this, and see how many turns each of you can take before you explode. Or you could simply lay back and cuddle. Keep an open mind, and remember that sex is always different!

8. Be respectful.

This also sounds a bit obvious, but is one of the most important pieces of advice to keep in mind. If your partner is a man, ensure that you are fully comfortable with whatever arrangement you have with your partner regarding ejaculation BEFORE you start going down on him. If you need him to warn you if he is going to ejaculate so you can change your tactic, then tell him that. If you are comfortable for him to ejaculate in your mouth, tell him that too.

And regardless of the gender of your partner, keep in mind that your needs, as the "giver" need to be taken into account. Respect is a two-way street, so make your needs known: no one is a mind-reader!

9. Keep your wits about you.

This myth that all sexual activity must end in climax often derails people. Expectations are set up and then when they are not met, disappointment ensues. People can feel inadequate that they haven't had an orgasm, or feel as if they are not doing it right if their partner didn't have an orgasm. If you remove all the hype around orgasm, you create an environment that facilitates relaxation and enjoyment. Sometimes it is good enough to just feel those amazing sensations without focusing on the goal!

10. Have fun!!

This goes for all sexual activity, but be creative. Loosen up. Light candles if that works for you. Turn on some soft (or loud!) music if that gets you in the mood. There are no right answers. The key is remaining in the moment, and allowing yourself to loosen up and have a great time. After all, that's what pleasure is all about.