Supported Bridge Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

Want to open up your back and chest without a struggle? A supported bridge is an easy way to relax while releasing your spine in some great new directions.

How-to: Lie down on your back, feet planted behind your hips, knees up. Lift your hips up to a comfortable level, and place a block under your sacrum.

Tips: The block can used on any of its height positions, depending on how open you feel in your spine and fronts of thighs. Use your inhales to expand your middle and upper chest out over your chin, and your exhales to release all your weight into the block.

Benefits: Opens the spine and chest, opens the top fronts of thighs.