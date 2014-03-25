Why You Probably Don't Need To Wash Your Face (And What To Do Instead)

But putting all health fears aside, let’s take a moment to remember that we’re talking about our faces. Why on earth would anyone want any of this crap on their mug? Most face washes also contain alcohol. Which is a great idea, because that stuff definitely doesn’t dehydrate.

2. That top layer of skin is what keeps the moisture in.

Contrary to popular belief, moisture generally comes from the inside of your body. The reason moisturizers are useful is because they help reinforce the barrier that nature already gave us to keep water in: that top layer of skin. So what do we do? Oh, we strip the heck out of it, burn it, scrub it, foam it right off our faces. It’s a clever trick by the cosmetics industry, because then we really need to pile on the moisturizer! Cha-ching. Yet another win for team jerk.

3. Even plain old water can dry you out.

Yes there can be too much of a good thing. Nobody’s telling you not to get wet, but do you need to splash water on your face several times a day in the middle of winter on top of taking a shower? Definitely not.

A few alternatives:

1. Cleanse with oil.

It might sound odd, but natural oils will remove dirt and makeup (even waterproof mascara) as effectively as any face wash. They also don’t strip your skin and help that natural barrier function we were just talking about. Argan, coconut, jojoba, shea—see which one smells and feels the best to you, then don’t look back.

2. If you must, only wash your face at night.

Did you sleep in a pile of dirt? Did you wake up sweating? Fine, then wash your face in the morning. Otherwise, I see no real reason to lather upon waking.

3. Avoid bad sulfates like the plague. If it foams, it’s not doing you any favors.

Look for natural cleansers that don’t contain sodium lauryl sulfate and its unfriendly sulfate cousins. Go for cleansers that feel a little creamier—you might feel not-squeaky-clean at first, but your skin will adjust to the less harsh regimen and it will reward you for the switch.

Now let’s hear from you: How often do you wash your face, and what types of cleansers do you use?