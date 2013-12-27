8 Powerful Plants That Can Detox The Air In Your Home

Did you realize the average American spends 90 percent of his time indoors? That’s a lot of time. Unbelievably, air pollution inside your home or office can be worse than the pollution outside, which is why the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ranks indoor air quality as one of the top five environmental risks to public health.

There are many things you can do to clean up the air in your home. First, stop buying products made with toxic chemicals that pollute your living space. Products like air fresheners, vinyl flooring, pressed wood made with formaldehyde, and harsh solvents fill your air with nasty chemicals that harm your health.

Ventilating your home by opening a window, even if it’s for just a few minutes a day, will improve your indoor air quality.

Also, placing common household plants in various rooms of your home is a way to grow fresh air!

Researcher Kamal Meattle discovered that three common houseplants, used strategically throughout a home, could vastly improve the indoor air quality.

Here's the breakdown: