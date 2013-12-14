7 Natural Ways To Beat A Hangover

As a nutritionist, drinking alcohol is definitely not something I recommend. There's no doubt that alcohol is not loved by the human body. Having said that, I do believe alcohol can be immensely pleasurable and aids relaxation (something so many of us need!) if you drink in moderate amounts.

If and when you do drink, it’s so important to take good care of the body … it needs your love! Here are some of my favorite hangover-kicking tips!

1. Hydrate.

Alcohol dehydrates the body. So drink up! Drink one glass of water after each alcoholic drink, and drink lots of water the day after, between 2-3 liters. Coconut water is fabulous for hangovers; it's high in electrolytes that replenish the body's water levels after dehydration. Add a pinch of sea salt and lemon juice to your water too to alkalize. Green juices would also be fabulous, as they're high in minerals and electrolytes.

2. Take your B's.

Alcohol depletes vitamins in the body. B-vitamins are responsible for many metabolic processes of the body — the liver detox pathways rely on B’s to detox effectively. I take 1-2 B-complex vitamins daily after drinking. This can work wonders.

3. Eat well before and after.

Most people think a hangover is a good excuse to grease it up with burgers and fries. Uh uh. This will make you feel worse. Enjoy your protein and good fats: eggs, avocado and spinach are fabulous breakfast choices.

4. Eat before you drink.

Always make sure your stomach is lined with food, which allows alcohol to be absorbed at a slower pace. This is a good time to enjoy slow releasing carbohydrates such as brown rice, sweet potato and quinoa. I love to enjoy some brown rice sushi before drinking. I suggest avoiding caffeine if you can, this is just an extra liver loader and can make you feel worse.

5. Sweat it out.

Exercise stimulates the lymphatic system to excrete toxins and gets the blood flowing. Enjoy a quick hard workout. Exercises also release endorphins, the feel good hormones! Yoga is also amazing for hangovers.

6. Go for a swim.

It just works magic. An ocean swim is even better.

7. Support your lovely liver.

The brassica vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage, Brussels sprouts) contains enzymes that support liver detox, so load up on them. I also love to drink dandelion root tea, or I take it in a supplement form. Lemon water and apple cider vinegar are great for liver detox (1 Tbsp. in water, with ½ tsp. of turmeric). Eat grated carrots with lemon juice and sea salt and enjoy a green juice.

Go for the clear and clean alcohol options — gin, vodka would be the best choice WITHOUT the sugary mixers. Enjoy them with lemon juice and sparkling water. The sugary drinks make hangovers much worse.