You knew you had a thyroid issue. It just took your labs a couple of years to catch up. If you were lucky, you were prescribed magic pills and you shed your excess weight, your energy bounced back, your bowel movements became regular, and your bouncy, shining hair landed you in a Pantene commercial.

If you weren't so lucky, the pills didn't work. You felt like a frumpy, fatigued, and constipated version of yourself. Caffeine and sugar became your energy crutch. Dealing with thyroid issues can be confusing.

As a nutritionist and a woman who reversed her own subclinical thyroid condition in three months, I'd like you to have a broader picture of food and your thyroid.

Here's what to eat (and why) to improve your thyroid function: