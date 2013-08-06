Why I'm In Love With Oil Pulling (And Why You Should Be Too)

How do I say this without raising an eyebrow? I rinse my mouth with oil every morning, and it has transformed my body. This ancient practice of washing out with your mouth with oil every morning, or even three times a day, has completely detoxed my body.

Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling. I've been oil pulling for close to a year now, and my dental hygiene is impeccable; my teeth are white, glossy and my gums are a healthier pink color. That’s just the beginning. Oil pulling can also rev up your metabolism and literally wakes you up in the morning. Coffee? What coffee? In the event your wine bottle tips itself into your glass too many times the night before, oil pulling works remarkably well to clear out that fuzzy morning fog.

I personally began oil pulling with coconut oil, because the thought of sesame or sunflower oil swishing in my mouth mortified me! I did this for a few months then decided to try out sesame oil. The difference was amazing; I instantly felt awake, and my teeth were hospital floor squeaky clean. Here's how:

1. Put a tablespoon of oil into your mouth.

2. Start swishing it around while doing the dishes; practicing a yoga pose or doing whatever superparent duties need to get done. In a perfect world, you would be curled up in a Zen meditation pose and focus your energy on pulling. Be present. Do this for 15-20 minutes (the first few days I could only manage 10 minutes) and make sure you are swishing and pulling the oil all around your mouth.

3. Spit out the pulled oil in the toilet — it should be a milky, watery substance. This means that the oil is pulled and you did it for long enough. If your mouth feels oily after, or the oil was clear, then you didn't pull long enough.

4. Rinse out your mouth with warm salty water (sea salt), and follow up with a good brushing using toothpaste or whatever cleanser you prefer.

Important things you need to know;