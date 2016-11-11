104 Articles by Elizabeth Inglese

LA's Newest Juice Hotspot, Lifehouse Tonic, Shares Its Best Adaptogenic Recipes

Lifehouse Tonic is upping L.A.'s smoothie game. Hit the Sunset Boulevard storefront, or head straight for your home blender. We've got the recipes for...

#recipes #food as medicine #juice #los angeles #food
November 8 2016

An All-Ayurvedic Restaurant Just Landed In NYC—Here's A Recipe You Can Make At Home

Ayurvedic cooking doesn't have to be limited to Indian cuisine. Meet the chef applying the ancient cooking technique to Italian cuisine, and more!

#Ayurveda #food as medicine #restaurants #food
November 7 2016
Integrative Health

How To Protect Your Gut And Support Your Body While Taking Antibiotics

Antibiotics can be lifesavers, but they take a toll on your body. Here's how to keep your system strong.

#healing #food as medicine #wellness
November 4 2016