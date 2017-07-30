mindbodygreen

Close banner

July's Top 10 Editors’ Picks

Elizabeth Inglese
Former mbg Deputy Editor By Elizabeth Inglese
Former mbg Deputy Editor
Elizabeth Inglese is a writer living in San Fransisco, California. She earned her bachelor’s in english literature and cultures from Brown University and her master's in writing from The University of Southern California. She's the former Deputy Editor of mbg, and has also worked for Vogue, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, and Good Magazine covering food, health, and culture.
July's Top 10 Editors’ Picks

Photo by HEX

July 30, 2017

It's been a busy month at mbg! We've been hitting down dog in sunny Brooklyn Bridge Park on our lunch breaks and taking in the late summer sunsets with alfresco dinners on our roof deck. Are you getting outside to soak in this gorgeous season? We hope so! If, between pitching camp tents and ducking under ocean waves, you missed some of July's best stories, fear not! We've rounded them up for you here. Read on, get inspired, live life.

Gabby Douglas On The Game-Changing Words That Helped Her Win A Gold Medal

July's Top 10 Editors’ Picks

"I've been in awe of Gabby Douglas since the Olympics last year, so getting to meet and interview her was unreal. She was so down to earth, even after all her success."—Leigh Weingus, mbg Senior Fitness Editor

Article continues below

This National Geographic Explorer Studies The Most Magical Part Of Our Oceans

"David Gruber's insights into how climate change is a problem of human psychology have stayed with me for weeks."—Emma Loewe, mbg Associate Green & Home Editor

A Football Camp In A Tiny Texas Town Now Offers Yoga. Here's Why Every Single Player Is Doing It

"I'm admittedly a 'Friday Night Lights' fan, and when I read a local news story about a small Texas town offering yoga to football players, I was enthralled. Talking to coaches who had barely heard the words 'downward facing dog' and are now embracing it was so inspiring."—Leigh Weingus, mbg Senior Fitness Editor

Article continues below

The Anti-Inflammatory Iced Tea You'll Want To Sip All Day Long (It's Caffeine-Free!)

July's Top 10 Editors’ Picks

Photo: Pixel Stories

"Refreshingly perfect for summer, this iced tea relies on fresh herbs for its delicious flavor. It's what I'm drinking all summer long."—Liz Moody, mbg Senior Food Editor

The Real Reason Sound Baths Are Still A Rising Trend

"Sound baths were popular with the niche yoga crowd a few years back, but they've since become widely accessible. It was fascinating to chat with Sara Auster about the other invisible forces that are at work on the body and mind during a sound bath."—Lindsay Kellner, mbg Senior Wellness & Beauty Editor

Article continues below

I'm An Ex-Bodybuilder: Here's Why I Think Food Is More Important Than Exercise

"I loved hearing this contributor (a bodybuilder!) weigh in on the exercise versus diet debate."—Gretchen Lidicker, mbg Associate Health Editor

The Giant Houseplant Your Life Is Missing (And How To Keep It Happy)

July's Top 10 Editors’ Picks

"I always love collaborating with one of my favorite NYC shops, The Sill, on these visual guides to plant care. After noticing big, vibrant houseplants popping up everywhere, this piece finally gave me the confidence to get a fiddle leaf fig of my own!" —Emma Loewe, mbg Associate Green & Home Editor

Article continues below

This Is The Single Greatest Barrier To Discovering Your Life's True Purpose

"In this piece, Mike Iamele turns conventional wisdom surrounding what 'purpose' is and how we can create it on its head. It actually changed the way I pursue purpose in my life."—Allison Daniels, mbg Happiness & Relationships Editor

How To Take Control Of Your Digestion For Life

"For anyone interested in optimizing their gut health, this is the place to go. It's a deep dive into all things digestion from one of the best gut doctors out there!"—Gretchen Lidicker, mbg Associate Health Editor

Article continues below

10 WOC-Owned Beauty Brands Everyone Will Love

July's Top 10 Editors’ Picks

"I've followed Desiree's journey for a while and was thrilled when she agreed to let us peek into her trove of natural beauty treasures."—Lindsay Kellner, mbg Senior Wellness & Beauty Editor

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Elizabeth Inglese
Elizabeth Inglese Former mbg Deputy Editor
Elizabeth Inglese is a writer living in San Fransisco, California. She earned her bachelor’s in english literature and cultures from Brown University and her master's in writing from...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

74% Of People Are Deficient In This Hormone. Here's What To Do About It

Mark Hyman, M.D.
74% Of People Are Deficient In This Hormone. Here's What To Do About It
Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/editors-top-picks-for-july-2017

Your article and new folder have been saved!