6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 23)

New studies suggest it's the way our subconscious learns. We already know that our brains synthesize information while we're asleep. But continuing research suggests that REM sleep (the sleep state where we have the most vivid dreams), which we already know helps us remember things, actually relives past experiences. But why do they turn bizarre? The working theory is that our brain is combining new and old information in weird ways to reveal insights into how we might use that information in our waking lives. (NPR)