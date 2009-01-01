Transform Your Health With Food
Transform Your Health With Food
Gain a deeper knowledge of functional nutrition and unlock the healing power of food
Introducing mindbodygreen Transform Your Health With Food
Learn how to unlock the healing power of food and address ongoing health issues.
and start making transformative choices for your body and mind at the dinner table.
Including 4 New York Times bestselling authors and some of the most sought after minds in functional nutrition.
for addressing health concerns through cutting edge science with time-tested rituals.
Ready to start now? Enroll for $1,299
What our students say about the course
Thank you for this information. I have been searching for the "why" to all my gut issues for many many years. I am nodding my head during each video saying "oh yeah that makes sense".
Student
I learned so much about how our food choices impact our health. The doctors’ expertise and experience cemented it all. I am now eating a plant-focused diet, and am mindful about the food, beauty, and cleaning products I purchase. Thank you!
Student
I would like to say the hugest thank you to Kelly LeVeque as well as each of the instructors and the mbg team for putting together the most AMAZING course. I have loved every moment of it. It far exceeded my expectations and I intend to start at the beginning again now and re-listen to everything! The Office Hours were exceptional as well
Student
Want to see our program in action?
Download a free class here
What you’ll learn
Our program is designed to give you a deeper understanding of how to use food as medicine. You will be educated on gut health, food intolerances and inflammation, chronic disease prevention, longevity, and other key topics within functional nutrition.
From a rigorously vetted, expert-led curriculum — no more late night internet rabbit holes.
What the program includes
- 20 hours online lessons
- 490+ pages of in-depth course materials
- Frequent office hours with industry experts
- Lifetime program access
Meet Our Faculty
An unparalleled combination of functional medicine doctors and wellness experts
Kelly LeVeque
Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Director, Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Best-Selling Author
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Pioneer in Functional Medicine, NYT Best-Selling Author
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Best-selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Certified Holistic Cardiologist & Director of The Kahn Center For Cardiac Longevity
Amy Shah, M.D.
Integrative Medicine Doctor, Double Certified in Internal Medicine and Allergy & Immunology
Steven Gundry, M.D.
Renowned Heart Surgeon & Best-Selling Author
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Expert & Best-Selling Author
Uma Naidoo, M. D.
Harvard Nutritional Psychiatrist, Author & Chef
Michael Breus, Ph.D
The Sleep Doctor
Course Overview
What it costs
True to our mission of making wellness accessible, we strive to offer our programming at an affordable price compared to the broader market.
Two purchase options are available, depending on whether you plan to apply your functional nutrition knowledge in a professional or personal setting.
Functional Nutrition Training
A professional program for cutting edge functional-nutrition expertise.
$4,999
Transform Your Health With Food
A personal program to better understand the fundamentals of functional nutrition and improve your well-being.
$1,299
Ready to take the next step?
Get Started
Enroll here to Transform Your Health With Food
$1,299
Get Your Questions Answered
Reach out to a Program Advisor via email - mbgcoaching@mindbodygreen.com
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is this program for?
This program is for anyone looking to understand how to use food as medicine and transform their health through proper nutrition. You will be able to apply cutting-edge knowledge to support and heal yourself as well as your family and friends. This program can be especially beneficial for people looking to prevent and address chronic health issues.
What will I learn in mbg’s Transform Your Health With Food program?
Our curriculum covers key topics such as gut health, food intolerances, inflammation, autoimmune conditions, chronic disease prevention, longevity, and more. Take a look at our program overview to view the full course offering.
How is this program different from mbg’s Functional Nutrition Training and Health Coach Certification programs?
The Functional Nutrition Training program is our signature course for aspiring or existing healthcare professionals looking to apply their knowledge to a variety of disciplines at the intersection of food, nutrition and wellbeing. Graduates receive a certificate and will be able to launch or expand their practice through a comprehensive program that builds deep nutritional expertise.
Our Health Coach Certification provides students with the foundation for effective health coaching, including various methods of listening, inquiry, reflection, goal setting, mindset shifts and habit creation. While basic nutrition is covered within our Health Coach Certification, Transform Your Health With Food and the Functional Nutrition Training program provide focused nutrition training.
Is this program for Healthcare Professionals?
Anyone is welcome to enroll, but we recommend this program for individuals looking to improve their own personal well-being. Anyone interested in professional development for health coaching or other healthcare roles would gain more benefit from our Functional Nutrition Training program for professionals.