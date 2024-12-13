Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Would Move Out Of The Country? These 3 Are Definitely Flight Risks
Some zodiac signs prefer the comforts of routine and stability, while others tend to thrive with as little stability as possible. And that means when it comes to moving out of the country, there are a few signs more likely to pack their bags than others.
Of course, we're not guaranteeing the following signs are bound to move away—or that the other signs won't—just that these three are the most likely.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Sagittarius
Is anyone really surprised to see Sagittarius at the top of this list? These folks are known to be the most adventurous and spontaneous of the zodiac, not to mention they're ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion.
For Sag, there's a whole world out there just waiting to be explored, and they're not going to miss it. To skip out on the chance to live abroad would be to neglect their free spirit, and that's just not how they roll.
Gemini
Up next we have Gemini as the second most likely sign to move out of the country. Gemini is Sagittarius' opposite sign, and while they may be "opposites," they do share in their natural curiosity and urge to explore.
For Gemini, knowledge and experiences are both top priorities, and they know as well as anyone that you need to branch out once in a while in order to learn something new. What better way to do so than packing your bags and moving to an entirely new country?
Aquarius
Last but never least, Aquarius is the third most likely sign to move to a different country. They're independent and have a strong focus on the world at large, so moving to another country is all too fitting for them.
Not to mention, Aquarius is ruled by Uranus in modern astrology. Uranus is the planet of rebellion and radical change, and nothing says "radically rebellious" like leaving your home behind.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying every Sagittarius, Gemini, and Aquarius out there is going to ship off to a new country, but if any zodiac sign is likely to do it, it's these three. Between their ruling planets and natural tendencies, starting fresh in a new land just makes sense for them.
