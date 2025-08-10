Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Secretive? These 3 Keep Their Mouths Shut
When it comes to mystery and secrecy, the 12 signs of the zodiac definitely weren't created equal. Some signs are true open books, for instance, while others are far more likely to keep their mouths shut—and their secrets under wraps.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee whether they'll keep a secret from you, but in terms of which signs are known for being more tight-lipped, it's definitely these three.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign, as well as Mercury sign, which influences how we think and communicate.
Scorpio
The most secretive sign of them all is none other than Scorpio—no shocker there! Being mysterious is kind of Scorpio's whole thing, as a fixed water sign ruled by Pluto.
Pluto is, after all, the planet of the underworld; It rules hidden truths and forces, destruction, and transformation in general. With all of that depth inside, Scorpio couldn't possibly let everyone see the real them. They prefer to stay guarded, only allowing a select few into their inner worlds.
Trust is big for Scorpios, and once you've lost theirs, you won't get it back. They're natural skeptics, so don't expect them to spill their deepest secrets and traumas unless you've truly earned that access.
Virgo
Up next, we have Virgo as the second most likely sign to keep a secret from you. While they're not as guarded or skeptical as Scorpio, per se, Virgo is still extremely conscientious—almost obsessed—with doing things right. They understand the value of withholding information under the right circumstances, not out of secrecy, but out of reservation.
Ruled by mental Mercury, Virgo is far more private than, say, Gemini, the other sign ruled by Mercury. Where Gemini immediately wants to blab about what they've learned, Virgo doesn't feel the compulsion to spill the beans.
They're also particular in their relationships, so while they may reveal some secrets to their nearest and dearest, you won't find them recounting their own lore to strangers, or even new friends.
Capricorn
Finally, we have Capricorn as the third most likely sign to keep a secret from you. Like Virgo, Capricorn is an earth sign, and the earth signs tend to like things grounded and practical. Cap takes that practicality to the next level when it comes to the information they're willing to reveal; In other words, they'd simply rather not.
To them, things like gossip, personal business, and even heartfelt confessions practically give them the ick. Capricorn is easily the most ambitious and hard-working sign, so their main priority is achieving their goals. They don't have time for secrets, and if they have any themselves, they're certainly not going to tell you.
Their own reputation and path to success is very important to them—if not the most important thing—so for Cap, keeping their personal life private just makes sense.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying the Scorpios, Virgos, and Capricorns in your life are definitely keeping secrets from you. However, it might be a safe assumption to say that they're probably more private than your Gemini or Libra friends, for example. Nothing wrong with that, so long as you don't expect them to pour their hearts out to you.