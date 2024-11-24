Skip to Content
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Late To Thanksgiving? Send These 3 An Early Start Time

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 24, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman tracker fitness
Image by Mal de Ojo Studio / Stocksy
November 24, 2024

The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes punctuality. While some signs live by the motto "Early is on time and on time is late," others just can't seem to stay on schedule no matter how hard they try.

So this Thanksgiving, consider telling the following three signs to arrive earlier than everyone else—then they'll show up right on time.

P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun sign, moon sign, and/or rising sign.

1.

Gemini

The most likely sign to be late to everything—including Thanksgiving—is none other than curious and chatty Gemini. They don't mean to be late; it's just that there's so much they're trying to cram into the day!

Knowing these sociable folks, they probably have three different parties to attend, so don't be surprised if they arrive late (or leave early) because of another obligation. But if you can look past their tardiness, you can be rest assured that they'll bring plenty of energy and good conversation to the Thanksgiving dinner table.

2.

Aries

As the fiery and impatient ram of the zodiac, it's no surprise that Aries will likely be late for Thanksgiving. Like Gemini, Aries prefers to keep busy, stacking their social calendars with plenty of events and to-dos.

And when you pair that with their tendency for being impulsive, it wouldn't be out of character for them to squeeze in an additional plan for the day, causing them to be late. Aries folks also tend to do whatever they want, so if your timeline doesn't line up with yours, that's just too bad for you. Sorry!

3.

Sagittarius

Last but never least, we have Sagittarius as the third most likely sign to be late for Thanksgiving. Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck—but also freedom—Sagittarius likes to keep their options open, so hard start times don't bear much weight for them.

Not to mention, these folks are spontaneous to boot, so even if the clock is ticking, they'll still be tempted to switch gears and do something else, even when they already have a set plan. All in all, these folks go wherever the wind takes them, regardless of whether that means being on time for Thanksgiving.

The takeaway

For some signs, being punctual is a lifestyle. For others? Not so much. Of course, we're not saying Gemini, Aries, and Sag are bound to be late to Thanksgiving—or that the other zodiac signs won't be—but these three definitely tend to run on the late side, even on holidays.

