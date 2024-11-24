Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Late To Thanksgiving? Send These 3 An Early Start Time
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes punctuality. While some signs live by the motto "Early is on time and on time is late," others just can't seem to stay on schedule no matter how hard they try.
So this Thanksgiving, consider telling the following three signs to arrive earlier than everyone else—then they'll show up right on time.
P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun sign, moon sign, and/or rising sign.
Gemini
The most likely sign to be late to everything—including Thanksgiving—is none other than curious and chatty Gemini. They don't mean to be late; it's just that there's so much they're trying to cram into the day!
Knowing these sociable folks, they probably have three different parties to attend, so don't be surprised if they arrive late (or leave early) because of another obligation. But if you can look past their tardiness, you can be rest assured that they'll bring plenty of energy and good conversation to the Thanksgiving dinner table.
Aries
As the fiery and impatient ram of the zodiac, it's no surprise that Aries will likely be late for Thanksgiving. Like Gemini, Aries prefers to keep busy, stacking their social calendars with plenty of events and to-dos.
And when you pair that with their tendency for being impulsive, it wouldn't be out of character for them to squeeze in an additional plan for the day, causing them to be late. Aries folks also tend to do whatever they want, so if your timeline doesn't line up with yours, that's just too bad for you. Sorry!
Sagittarius
Last but never least, we have Sagittarius as the third most likely sign to be late for Thanksgiving. Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck—but also freedom—Sagittarius likes to keep their options open, so hard start times don't bear much weight for them.
Not to mention, these folks are spontaneous to boot, so even if the clock is ticking, they'll still be tempted to switch gears and do something else, even when they already have a set plan. All in all, these folks go wherever the wind takes them, regardless of whether that means being on time for Thanksgiving.
The takeaway
For some signs, being punctual is a lifestyle. For others? Not so much. Of course, we're not saying Gemini, Aries, and Sag are bound to be late to Thanksgiving—or that the other zodiac signs won't be—but these three definitely tend to run on the late side, even on holidays.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
8 Ways To Reconnect With Hope When You're Struggling To Find It
Tanya Carroll Richardson