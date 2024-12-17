Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Make The Best Influencers? You Probably Already Follow These 3
For some of the zodiac signs, creating content, working for likes, and talking to their phone sounds like a nightmare. But for others, being an influencer only comes naturally.
Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll be an influencer or not—but the following three signs have just the right skill set to take the internet by storm.
P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sign, moon, and/or rising sign.
Libra
Is anyone really surprised to see Libra at the top of this list? These folks put the "influence" in "influencer," as they're known to be the trendsetters and fashionistas of the zodiac. After all, they're a cardinal sign, which means they're great at spotting the next best thing in vogue—and getting everyone else on board.
Plus, with Venus as their planetary ruler, Libras know how to be liked. They're charming, diplomatic, and sweet, so they have a strong ability to capture the attention of a wide and diverse audience.
Leo
Not every zodiac sign revels in the spotlight, but if you've ever met a Leo, you know they have no issues there. In fact, if they're not in the spotlight, Leos can easily feel dejected or ignored, so creating a grand social media presence only makes sense for them. Let's be honest; Leos love attention!
They are ruled by the sun, after all, so you better believe they're going to shine just as bright. And with their confidence, charisma, and courage, Leo is definitely not afraid to put themselves out there.
Gemini
Last but never least, we have Gemini as the third most likely sign to be an influencer. Unlike Libra's charm and Leo's confidence, Geminis makes a great influencer because they're loquacious, curious, and funny. This is the influencer who teaches you something new—or simply makes you laugh with their expertly curated meme dumps.
Plus, with their adaptable and quick-witted nature, they naturally excel in certain formats like live videos, which showcase their conversational attitude and sense of humor in real time. Just don't be surprised if they post ten times a day!
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying every Libra, Leo, and Gemini on Earth are bound to be influencers—and we're not saying the other signs can't be influencers, either. But in terms of the zodiac signs with the strengths to excel in the influencer world, it's these three.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel