The Full Pink Moon In Libra Arrives This Week & These 3 Signs Will Be Most Impacted
If you could use some peaceful, balancing energy, you're not alone. March has been an intense month, between Mercury retrograde, eclipses, and revved up planets in Aries. Luckily for us, balance is exactly what we'll get under the full moon in Libra.
April's full moon, also known as the Pink Moon, arrives on April 1, 2026, at 10:12 p.m. EDT, marking the first full moon of the astrological year. We'll all feel the effects of the Pink Moon, but these three signs are going to be impacted the most. Here's what to know.
P.S. Don't forget to check your sun, moon, and rising sign.
Libra
With the full moon in your sign, Libra, you're going to feel this lunation the most. For one thing, the moon is landing in your first house of self image and identity, and for another, it's been six months since the Libra new moon—and your birthday season.
So while this first full moon of the astrological year is a checkpoint for us all, it is especially so for you. Not only are you reflecting on how far you've come since your last birthday, but you're also thinking about what you want to come to fruition before the next one.
You're a sign that's all about balance, so take the time to get clear on which areas of your life are feeling aligned, and of course, which ones aren't. And remember, full moons are about realizations, culminations, and ultimately, letting go. Don't be afraid to release anything that isn't going to fit into this new chapter, including limiting beliefs, one-sided relationships, and anything else that holds you back.
Aries
Libra is your opposite sign, Aries, meaning it sits opposite from your first house of self on the zodiac wheel. As such, the Libra full moon is activating your seventh house of relationships and long-term commitment in a big way. And for what it's worth, this part of your chart also deals with business commitments and contracts—not just romantic relationships.
In any case, your closest partnerships are under the spotlight right now. Namely, "self versus other" is a big theme of the moment, as you strive to strike a balance between the two. Being diplomatic and graceful is kind of Libra's thing, after all, while your sign can struggle with selflessness.
Under these moonbeams, however, you're being invited to let go of patterns or habits in relationships that keep you from connecting in a deeper, healthier way. Maybe it's time to take a page out of Libra's book?
Capricorn
How are things going at work, Capricorn? As one of the most ambitious and determined zodiac signs, you'll be happy to know the Pink Moon is bringing a lunar lift to your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. With that, you have the opportunity to bring more balance and beauty into your work—and let go of any patterns that aren't working.
Is your work-life balance not what it could be? Or perhaps you're feeling like your skills are being underutilized or unrecognized? You might be craving a shift in your career altogether. In any case, remember that only you can shape your destiny—and that includes releasing anything holding you back.
And with this being a relationship-oriented moon, you could have the opportunity to infuse more partnership into your work, whether that's improving a relationship with a coworker, joining forces on a project, or even finding better balance through task delegation.
The takeaway
No matter your zodiac sign, the Pink Moon encourages us all to seek more balance and harmony in all aspects our lives. But in terms of which signs will feel its astrological effects the most, Libra, Aries, and Cap will be doing some major letting go.