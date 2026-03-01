March's Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Will Impact These Zodiac Signs The Most
In case you missed it, we've been in the midst of an eclipse portal since the new moon in Pisces a couple weeks back. Not to mention, Mercury is spinning retrograde in delulu Pisces. All that to say, if you've been feeling a bit "off," you can blame the stars.
And it all comes to a head this week, with a full moon total lunar eclipse in Virgo on Tuesday, March 3. The moon will be exact at 6:38 a.m. EST, marking the final full moon of the astrological year, but these three signs are going to be impacted the most. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Virgo
Are you doing alright, Virgo? This eclipse portal has certainly thrown you for a loop, especially considering your ruling planet (Mercury) just went retrograde in your seventh house of relationships and commitment.
Now, you're being asked to shed anything you've been carrying over the past six months since your birthday season. We've reached the halfway point of the year since then, so this checkpoint is encouraging you to reflect and release before moving forward.
The full moon lunar eclipse is landing in your first house of self and identity, and for a perfectionist like you, this can feel heavy. Not to mention, eclipses might bring hard-to-swallow pills, but give yourself some credit! You've come a long way, and right now, you don't need to rush or do anything rash.
Pisces
It might be your birthday season, Pisces, but with the full moon lunar eclipse in your opposite sign, you're focusing on your relationships right now. Virgo rules your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitments, and with eclipses amplifying endings and letting go, you could be in for some changes in your relationship life.
Keep in mind that the seventh house deals with business partnerships as well, so it's possible those connections could be of importance right now, just as much as romantic ones.
In any case, you might be feeling pressured to change aspects of an existing relationship, or even end a relationship entirely. You'll need to get very honest with yourself and what you want in order to take aligned action. Mercury is currently retrograde in your sign, however, so you might want to wait for deeper clarity when Mercury stations direct later in March. (And of course, remember to approach conversations with extra caution.)
Sagittarius
How are things looking on the work front, Sagittarius? This Virgo full moon lunar eclipse lands in your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, so this is a big moment for you to reflect on where you are (and where you'd like to be) at your job.
Are you craving a change? A promotion? More recognition? Whatever the case may be, this full moon lunar eclipse reveals the things holding you back and encourages you to let them go. Anything keeping you from reaching your professional goals will feel obvious right now, but it's up to you to make the necessary changes.
Of course, this moon also forms a harsh square aspect to your sign—as does Mercury retrograde in Pisces—so don't be surprised if you're having a hard time thinking clearly. This isn't a time to make any rash decisions like quitting on the spot or even starting a new project, rather it's an opportunity to process and think about next steps.
The takeaway
As we come up on the astrological new year, this Virgo full moon invites us to shed what needs to be released ahead of the changing seasons. No matter your zodiac sign, we should all be prepared for realizations and curveballs—but Virgo, Pisces, and Sagittarius would do well to take extra care.