Which Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Be Serial Daters? Watch Out For These 3
The 12 signs of the zodiac all approach relationships differently. Some of them, for instance, tend to be serial monogamists who have consecutive longterm relationships, always managing to find a partner. Meanwhile, other signs prefer to play the field, keep their options open, and ultimately, avoid anything deeper.
These serial dating signs tend to be fun, open-minded, spontaneous, and social—just don't expect commitment out of them. And of course, while someone's sign can't guarantee they'll be a serial dater, the following three signs have a reputation for casual dating—and lots of it.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, rising, and/or Venus sign.
Gemini
Coming in hot at number one, we have none other than loquacious and flirty Gemini. As easily the most social sign in the zodiac, it's not all surprising that Gemini's calendar is stacked with dates and meetups.
Their personality is basically made for casual dating; They're funny, witty, full of quippy anecdotes, facts, and stories...but when things start getting serious? They're off in the wind once again, like the air sign they are.
Gemini doesn't mean to be a serial dater, they're genuinely just that open to life (and all the people they meet) that new connections happen effortlessly. Settling down might not be a priority for them, but meeting people, going out, and being social definitely are.
Libra
Up next we have Libra as the second most likely sign to be a serial dater. And like Gemini, Libra is also a flirty air sign who likes to keep their options open.
For one thing, they're ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. So is Taurus, but Taurus is a fixed earth sign, so they prefer stability in love. Libra, who is a cardinal air sign, tends to prefer the light and exciting days of early dating more than the comforts of longterm security.
And as a sign that loves putting themselves together, going on romantic dates, and being seen out with fresh arm candy, being a serial dater simply makes sense for the Libras out there.
Sagittarius
Finally, the third most likely sign to be a serial dater is Gemini's opposite sign, Sagittarius. These two might be opposite each other on the zodiac wheel, but they definitely share in their appreciation for casual dating.
Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign, so not only do they have a ton of energy, but they're flexible and adaptable in the ways they expend that energy. Apply that to their dating life, and it looks like a lot of short-lived but intense flings. And it makes sense, considering they're ruled by Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion; Sag just doesn't want to be held down.
They have an insatiable need for independence, but also adventure, so while they do enjoy the fun and spontaneity of dating and meeting new people, they would rather not have a ball-and-chain for long.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign can give you clues into how they might approach dating, but it's never a sure thing. Who knows? You could manage to get commitment out of a Gemini, Libra, or Sag—just don't say we didn't warn you about their serial dating side.