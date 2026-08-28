Your Sweet Tooth May Have An Unexpected Brain Benefit — Here's How
You know that moment when you finally sit down after a long day and reach for a little dark chocolate?
It's an easy treat to enjoy, and cocoa has some nutritional perks beyond its rich flavor, like flavanols, plant compounds that have been studied for their potential effects on the brain.
In a new meta-analysis, researchers looked at whether regularly consuming cocoa or dark chocolate could affect different aspects of cognitive function.
About the review
Researchers combined 16 randomized controlled trials involving 2,847 people to examine whether regular cocoa or dark chocolate intake affected cognitive function.
The focus was on cocoa flavanols, which have also been studied for their potential effects on heart health. Previous research has been mixed, so pooling the results helped researchers get a clearer picture.
They also used the GRADE system to assess how strong the evidence was for each cognitive measure.
Cocoa may help your brain switch gears
Eight of the 16 trials found an improvement in at least one measure of cognitive function.
The clearest benefits showed up in processing speed and mental flexibility. In everyday terms, people who regularly consumed cocoa or dark chocolate tended to do better on tasks that required them to process information quickly and switch between mental tasks.
They also performed better on a verbal fluency test, which measures how easily someone can come up with and produce words.
The biggest benefits appeared in people consuming at least 500 milligrams of cocoa flavanols per day for eight weeks or longer.
So, the findings point toward regular intake rather than the occasional piece of chocolate.
The benefits weren't across the board
Cocoa didn't improve every type of cognition. Results for working memory and verbal memory were mixed, with some trials finding benefits and others finding none.
There was also no improvement on the Mini-Mental State Examination, a common screening tool for overall cognitive function.
Taken together, the research suggests cocoa may support specific mental skills rather than memory or cognition as a whole.
The evidence for the strongest findings was rated moderate to high quality, although more research is needed to understand who is most likely to benefit.
How to get more cocoa flavanols
If you want to try this, don't assume every dark chocolate bar contains the same amount of flavanols. Processing can change cocoa's flavanol content, and a higher cacao percentage doesn't necessarily mean you'll get more.
- Check the flavanol content: Look for dark chocolate, cocoa powder, or cocoa products that list their cocoa flavanols, ideally around 500 milligrams per serving.
- Keep it consistent: The research looked at daily intake for at least eight weeks, not occasional consumption, so treat it like any other daily brain health habit.
- Try unsweetened cocoa: Add it to oatmeal, smoothies, or coffee for a simple way to get cocoa without the added sugar in many chocolate bars.
The takeaway
Regular cocoa flavanol intake may support processing speed, mental flexibility, and verbal fluency, although it doesn't appear to improve every aspect of cognition.
If you already enjoy dark chocolate, choosing a flavanol-rich option could be an easy addition to a brain-supportive routine.