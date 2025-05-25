Advertisement
A MD's Favorite Superfoods & Her Top Tips For Cravings & Blood Sugar Control
Healthy aging isn’t luck—it’s the lifestyle choices that put your body first. Do that every single day with CocoaVia. Every CocoaVia supplement is made with the proprietary Cocoapro extract, the most concentrated and proven source of cocoa flavanols. With over 20 years of research and more than 40 clinical studies, cocoa flavanols have been shown to promote a strong heart, circulatory system, and brain function.*
What if the secret to balancing your energy, calming cravings, and optimizing blood sugar wasn’t extreme workouts or expensive treatments—but simple, overlooked habits?
That’s the core message from double board-certified physician Amy Shah, M.D., who joined us on the mindbodygreen podcast to break down five science-backed strategies that can help recalibrate your hunger signals, improve insulin sensitivity, and support long-term metabolic health.
From flavanol-rich foods to a surprising case for bodyweight squats, here’s what you need to know.
1. Foods with powerful benefits
You’ve probably heard that eating more plants is good for your health, but Shah takes it a step further. She highlights specific foods that support brain function, gut diversity, and hormone balance, thanks to their unique phytonutrient profiles.
- Kiwi: Not just a good source of vitamin C, kiwi contains serotonin precursors and antioxidants that have been shown to improve sleep onset and quality. One clinical trial found that eating two kiwis before bed helped people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Bonus: the skin is rich in fiber and prebiotics that nourish beneficial gut bacteria.
- Blueberries: Packed with anthocyanins (plant pigments with brain-boosting power), blueberries have been shown to improve memory and executive function within just hours of consumption. Their benefits are linked to increased blood flow to the brain and enhanced neural communication.
- Cruciferous veggies: Think broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts. These vegetables contain glucoraphanin, which your body converts to sulforaphane—a compound that supports estrogen metabolism and activates antioxidant pathways. It’s one of the best foods you can eat for both hormone balance and cellular resilience.
- Saffron: Often used in traditional medicine, saffron is gaining traction in clinical research for its mood-regulating properties. Meta-analyses show it can ease symptoms of mild-to-moderate depression, likely by influencing serotonin and dopamine activity in the brain.
These aren’t just healthy foods—they’re biologically active ingredients that can shape how your brain and body function.
2. Focus on flavanols
Flavanols are a class of polyphenols that don’t get as much press as vitamins or minerals, but they should. Found in foods like tea, cocoa, and berries, flavanols improve blood flow, protect neurons, and support learning and memory.
Here’s how they work: Flavanols stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the endothelium (the inner lining of blood vessels), which helps blood vessels relax and widen. This improves overall circulation—including to the brain. They also help regulate inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are closely tied to cognitive aging.
The science is compelling. In one study, older adults who consumed a high-flavanol cocoa beverage showed improved function in the dentate gyrus1, a part of the hippocampus crucial for forming new memories. Other research links higher flavanol intake to better working memory and verbal recall.
One of the best ways to get them? Cocoa—if it’s not overprocessed. “Even the cocoa flavanols that are in chocolate are often destroyed in the processing of like our typical chocolate bar,” says Shah.
For a reliable source, she recommends a flavanol-rich cocoa extract like CocoaVia’s Cocoa Pro, which delivers consistent, concentrated levels.
3. Recognizing the difference between hunger & cravings
Understanding the difference between true hunger and a dopamine-driven craving can dramatically shift your eating habits. Hunger follows a predictable rhythm—your body signaling it needs fuel. Cravings, however, originate in the brain’s reward pathway and often show up as urgent, emotional urges for a specific food or experience.
Shah recommends the “raw vegetable test”: If you’re truly hungry, raw veggies should sound appealing. If not, it may be a craving— that’s your cue to redirect the dopamine need elsewhere. Things like a brisk walk, playing with your pet, or sipping a hot beverage (like herbal tea) can help satisfy that emotional urge without food.
Another underrated factor? Hydration. Many people confuse thirst for hunger. A glass of water or a warm drink can often take the edge off a craving and help you better understand what your body truly needs.
4. Maximize your walk with intervals
Walking may not seem like a breakthrough workout, but the way you walk matters. Shah is a fan of interval walking, alternating between brisk and moderate paces, which research shows can significantly improve insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular health, and even mood.
In people with type 2 diabetes, interval walking lowered long-term blood sugar markers2 more effectively than steady-paced walking. It also enhances fat oxidation and glucose uptake in muscles through insulin-independent mechanisms.
Beyond the metabolic perks, walking outdoors, especially with bursts of intensity, has been linked to increases in brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a molecule essential for learning, memory, and emotional resilience.
Best of all, interval walking is accessible. No fancy equipment or gym memberships required—just a change in pace and consistency.
5. Squat it out
If there’s one habit Shah recommends starting today, it’s moving your body right after a meal. Just a few minutes of light activity, like squats, lunges, or a short walk, can make a noticeable difference in how your body handles glucose.
That’s because after eating, your muscles act like glucose sponges. They pull sugar out of the bloodstream through a mechanism that doesn’t rely on insulin, helping to stabilize blood sugar levels and reduce post-meal crashes.
Even two to five minutes of movement can lead to up to a 30% reduction in glucose spikes3, according to recent studies. And if you don’t have time for a walk? No problem. Research shows that doing just 10 bodyweight squats every 45 minutes throughout the day can have an even greater impact on blood sugar control than a single 30-minute walk after work.
This is especially relevant on days when life gets in the way—Zoom meetings, travel, or a packed schedule that makes your usual steps nearly impossible. Instead of stressing about hitting a step goal, Shah suggests using those in-between moments to your advantage.
The takeaway
Shah’s philosophy is refreshingly simple: The foundation of metabolic health isn’t built in extremes but in small, sustainable daily actions.
By leaning into nature’s pharmacy, understanding our own biology, and moving our bodies more intentionally, we can unlock more energy, sharper focus, and better blood sugar—all without overhauling our lives.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Disclaimer: If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.