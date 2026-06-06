Your Spice Rack May Hold The Key To Better Gut & Metabolic Health
A little cinnamon in oatmeal. Some garlic powder on roasted vegetables. Fresh ginger in a stir fry. Spices are part of daily life, but rarely do they come up in the same conversation as metabolism, blood sugar, heart health, or longevity.
Researchers are now uncovering a long list of ways these ingredients interact with the body beyond flavor alone.
A new collection of reviews published in Nutrition Reviews pulls together decades of research on culinary herbs and spices, suggesting these ingredients may influence everything from appetite regulation and blood sugar control to gut microbiome health, inflammation, blood pressure, and even fat metabolism.
Scientists looked beyond flavor & into metabolism
The collection of papers examined several different pathways through which spices and herbs may influence health.
One review1 focused on compounds found in herbs and spices that activate receptors called TAS2Rs. These are often referred to as bitter taste receptors. While most people associate them with taste buds, researchers now know these receptors also exist throughout the digestive tract.
When activated by certain plant compounds, they appear to stimulate the release of hormones involved in appetite regulation and glucose control, including GLP-1 and cholecystokinin. Both hormones help promote fullness after meals, while GLP-1 also plays a key role in glucose regulation and metabolic health.
Another review2 examined the relationship between spices and the gut microbiome, focusing particularly on cinnamon and ginger. Researchers found evidence that compounds within these spices may influence the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and support the production of short-chain fatty acids, metabolites linked to healthier blood sugar regulation, lower inflammation, and improved cardiometabolic health.
The researchers also reviewed controlled feeding trials3 from Penn State, where participants consumed diets containing varying amounts of herbs and spices. Higher-spice diets were associated with improvements in 24-hour blood pressure measurements and reductions in inflammatory markers linked to cardiovascular disease.
Finally, researchers examined capsaicin, the compound responsible for the heat in red peppers4. Across multiple randomized controlled trials, capsaicin consistently increased fat oxidation, meaning the body appeared more likely to burn fat for fuel, particularly during periods of calorie restriction.
What this means for your metabolic health
One of the most interesting things about this research is that spices don't seem to work through just one mechanism. They appear to influence multiple systems throughout the body at the same time, which may help explain why researchers keep finding benefits that extend far beyond flavor.
Some compounds appear to influence gut bacteria. Others stimulate the release of hormones involved in appetite regulation and blood sugar control. Some may help reduce inflammatory signaling, while others seem to affect how the body utilizes and stores fuel. Together, these findings paint a picture of spices as small dietary tools that may help support metabolic health over time.
Simple ways to get more spices into your day
Ready to spice things up? Here are a few easy (and delicious) ways to add more spice to your diet:
- Add cinnamon to oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, or coffee. This cafe-level cold foam is my favorite way to add cinnamon & vanilla to my coffees!
- Use fresh or ground ginger in stir-fries, soups, teas, and dressings
- Cook with garlic, turmeric, rosemary, oregano, thyme, and cumin regularly
- Add crushed red pepper flakes to eggs, vegetables, grain bowls, or pasta dishes
- Experiment with spice blends instead of relying solely on salt for flavor
- Rotate different herbs and spices throughout the week to increase phytochemical diversity
The takeaway
It’s easy to only think of nutrition in terms of macronutrients—protein, calories, carbohydrates, and fat. And, while that is still beneficial, this research is a reminder that food contains thousands of biologically active compounds beyond the nutrients listed on a label.
Spices and herbs may be one of the simplest examples. They're inexpensive, accessible, culturally adaptable, and remarkably easy to incorporate into meals. And while their effects may be subtle individually, they appear to influence multiple important systems involved in metabolic and cardiovascular health.