A 2-Minute Vanilla Colostrum Cold Foam That Tastes Like A Treat
I’m a sucker for a good cold foam. The second the temperatures start climbing, my usual order of a cappuccino instantly shifts into a cold brew with vanilla cold foam.
But…in LA, that order easily creeps up to $8–$10 (I know, right?). So I started making my own at home. And after a few rounds of testing, I finally landed on a café-level vanilla cold foam that actually rivals what I’d order out.
Then I took it one step further.
I added mindbodygreen body & beauty colostrum+ for an extra functional boost, so this isn’t just a frothy coffee topping; it’s also supporting skin, hair, immunity, and muscle recovery with every sip.*
Café-level vanilla colostrum cold foam
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp milk of choice (organic whole milk or unsweetened almond milk both work well)
- 2 tbsp heavy whipping cream
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen body & beauty colostrum+
- 8 oz cold brew or iced coffee (bonus points if you use mindbodygreen clean coffee+)
- Ice, as needed
Instructions:
In a small glass or measuring cup, combine the milk, heavy cream, and colostrum. Use a handheld milk frother and whip for 30–45 seconds, or until the mixture becomes thick, airy, and spoonable.
Fill a separate glass with ice and pour in your cold brew or iced coffee. Spoon or pour the vanilla colostrum cold foam over the top and enjoy immediately.
Why add colostrum?
Colostrum is an easy upgrade to your everyday coffee. It’s naturally rich in bioactive compounds that support immune function, gut health, skin integrity, and recovery, making it an easy way to turn a café treat into something more nourishing.*
After 30 days of testing it myself, I noticed real, tangible shifts—less bloating, faster muscle recovery, and a noticeable less dramatic reaction to seasonal changes.* And adding it to my coffee ended up being the easiest way for me to stay consistent. It didn’t feel like adding another thing to my to-do list, but more like a little morning treat.
As for the flavor? The vanilla colostrum blends perfectly into the foam and tastes like fresh vanilla beans with just the right amount of cinnamon. Plus, it’s not too sweet and doesn’t taste artificial, which is hard to find in most colostrum supplements out there.
The takeaway
You can make a better-tasting coffee at home, save money in the process, and give your body a meaningful functional boost with this colostrum cold foam. Once you try it, your $9 cold brew order is going to feel a lot less necessary.
If you want the full breakdown on what colostrum actually is, how it works, and everything I noticed after a month of testing, make sure to check out my complete colostrum review.
Nutrition information per serving: ~100 calories, 3 grams protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams sugar, 8 grams fat
Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.