The Sweet Spice That Could Help Balance Blood Sugar Naturally
We tend to think of cinnamon as a cozy kitchen staple—mixed into lattes, sprinkled over oats, or folded into baked goods. But this sweet-and-spicy favorite might be doing more than making your breakfast taste better.
According to a clinical trial1, cinnamon could play a surprisingly powerful role in blood sugar management, especially for people with prediabetes.
Why blood sugar balance matters
Even if you don’t have diabetes, keeping your blood sugar levels steady is key to feeling energized, sharp, and balanced throughout the day. Spikes and crashes can affect everything from mood to cravings to long-term metabolic health.
That’s where cinnamon comes in: Researchers are now finding it could be a natural way to help smooth out those post-meal rollercoasters.
What the study found
In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial (aka the gold standard of nutrition research), adults with prediabetes and obesity were given about 1 teaspoon of cinnamon daily or a placebo for four weeks. Here's what happened:
- 24-hour glucose levels were significantly lower in the cinnamon group compared to the placebo.
- Blood sugar peaks after meals dropped by nearly 19%.
- Cinnamon increased levels of GIP, a hormone that helps the body use insulin more effectively.
- Triglyceride levels decreased after meals, pointing to potential heart health benefits.
The takeaway
From improved insulin sensitivity to more stable glucose and lipid levels, cinnamon is proving itself as more than just a seasonal flavor. Stir a teaspoon into your smoothie, yogurt, or coffee, and you could be giving your metabolic health a subtle but meaningful boost.
