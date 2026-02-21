I Make This Blueberry Smoothie Every Day For Breakfast (& It Has 34 Grams Of Protein)
If it's not broken, don't fix it, right? That's how I feel about my breakfast. It took me ages to find a delicious, filling, high-protein morning meal (that doesn't include eggs). After many experiments, I finally perfected my go-to smoothie recipe that puts breakfast on autopilot.
Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie (with 34 grams of protein)
- 120 grams blueberries, frozen
- 45 grams banana, frozen (this is about half a banana)
- 45 grams cottage cheese
- 6 grams flaxseed powder
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
- 10 grams nut butter
- 1 serving grass-fed whey protein isolate+ (2 scoops)
- 1 serving creatine with taurine+
- Water (to desired consistency)
Method
- Measure all ingredients using a kitchen scale and add to blender.
- Blend until smooth, adding more liquid, as needed, to reach your desired consistency.
- Enjoy with a spoon or straw.
Nutritional information per serving: 280 calories, 34 grams protein, 34 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams fat.
Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.
Yes, I think the kitchen scale is important
What makes this smoothie so good
I've been making this recipe (almost) daily for the last year and a half. As I got ready for my wedding, I really focused on increasing my protein intake. Since I don't eat eggs—I can't stand the texture—smoothies seemed like an easy way to fill that gap.
Oh, and protein-rich ingredients make the smoothie more creamy.
- Cottage cheese: On its own, this food and its texture can be polarizing. But when blended, it adds an extra layer of lusciousness and a sneaky amount of protein—even in the modest amount I use.
- grass-fed whey protein isolate+: This powder is essential for bumping up the protein of this meal. Each two-scoop serving provides 25 grams (!!) of high-quality whey protein with 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine, which triggers muscle protein synthesis.* Unlike other protein powders, this one is not chalky and uses real organic vanilla and cinnamon, so the smoothie really does taste like a blueberry pie.
- Blueberries: I've tried mixing up which berries are in it and using a mixed berry blend, but the taste and consistency just aren't as good as the straight blueberries.
This amount of protein (and fiber from the blueberries and flaxseeds) helps keep me full and satisfied until lunch. On days when I'm running a bit hungrier, then I'll sometimes reach for toast with peanut butter for a quick snack.
A surprising health benefit I noticed
This smoothie has also been great for supporting my muscle health thanks to the protein and the addition of creatine. I started taking creatine with taurine+ right when mindbodygreen introduced it earlier this year.
My husband had taken it before, but I didn't realize how much I could also benefit from taking it. After six months of consistently taking it, I can 100% say that I feel stronger during my workouts (and in my golf swing) and less sore afterward.*
The takeaway
Having a filling, tasty, high-protein, and easy breakfast is a must for me. And this precise recipe ensures that each smoothie I make has the consistency, flavor, and nutritional profile I want. The secret in getting enough protein in a smoothie is finding the right protein powder.