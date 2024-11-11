Advertisement
How To Make Gut-Healthy & Nutrient-Dense Turkey Bone Broth After Thanksgiving
If you're at all interested in gut health, glowing skin, and even healthy joints, you're probably privy to the benefits of bone broth. This collagen rich broth is made by simmering bones low and slow for hours, resulting in a nutrient-dense and sippable soup you can enjoy any time of day.
And odds are you'll have some leftover turkey bones this week. So before you toss them, here's how to make bone broth with them, plus why its benefits are something to be thankful for.
How to make turkey bone broth
This turkey bone broth recipe comes from NYT-bestselling author of the Bone Broth Diet book, Kellyann Petrucci M.S., N.D.
What you'll need:
- Your post-Thanksgiving turkey carcass
- Enough purified water to just cover the bones in the pot (which should be big enough to add 2 to 3 quarts of water)
- 2 to 4 carrots, scrubbed and roughly chopped
- 3 to 4 stalks organic celery, including leafy part, roughly chopped
- 1 medium onion, cut into large chunks
- Seasonings of choice to taste (i.e. salt, pepper, parsley, sage, turmeric, ginger, rosemary, parsley, bay leaves, etc.)
Method:
- Place your turkey carcass in a pot.
- Add onion, celery, carrots, and the seasonings of your choice.
- Cover your turkey bones with filtered water and simmer for at least 6 to 8 hours on the stovetop or in a slow cooker.
- When the broth is ready, strain it over a container to remove the bones and veggies. (You can use the veggies and any meat scraps on the bones for other recipes!)
- Enjoy warm and store in the fridge up to five days, or up to a year in the freezer.
Benefits of turkey bone broth
Bone broth packs a serious punch in the nutrition department. As Petrucci explains, "Bone broth is the best whole food source of collagen [and has] emerged as a superior whole food source of collagen because it’s lower in calories and saturated fats compared to other sources."
Bone broth is also naturally full of essential vitamins and nutrients, according to Petrucci, like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, plus it's loaded with protein.
And not only does bone broth provide the amino acid L-glutamine, which is known to support gut health1, but it can even help quell inflammation2, reduce migraines3, and help your skin retain moisture4.
Check out our full guide to bone broth for more info on the benefits
FAQs:
Is turkey bone broth good for you?
Yes, turkey bone broth is an excellent source of collagen, protein, and a number of different vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.
Which is better turkey stock or turkey broth?
Stock is thicker and more flavorful than broth, so stock is your best bet in recipes where you want the flavor of the liquid to stand out, as opposed to the other ingredients.
Why is my turkey bone broth gelatinous?
Turkey bone broth becomes gelatinous thanks to the high amounts of collagen found in turkey carcasses.
Is turkey bone broth safe for dogs?
Yes, turkey bone broth is safe for dogs as long as it's not made with any ingredients that dogs can't have (i.e. onion and garlic).
The takeaway
We hate seeing food go to waste here at mindbodygreen, and while you can't gnaw on a turkey bone, you can simmer it down into a thick and nutrient-rich broth. So before you scrap your turkey bones following this year's Thanksgiving feast, throw them in your stockpot and let them simmer—your gut will thank you for it.
