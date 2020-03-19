 Skip to content

6 Reasons To Add Bone Broth To Your Diet For Healthy Aging & Weight Loss

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on March 19, 2020

As a naturopathic physician and certified nutrition consultant, I work with many patients who to lose weight in a healthy way. As many weight-loss experts will tell you, intermittent fasting can be a quick way to jump-start the process, but it can be difficult for many.

Over time, I found that while some of my clients could handle fasts with ease, many others couldn't. They hot hungry and shaky, they started having headaches, or they couldn't focus at work--so they give up. While I knew my patients could lose weight over time without fasting, I also knew that it was a great way to see results quickly. And then it hit me: bone broth.

I was already prescribing bone broth as a core part of my weight-loss program due to its many health benefits. So I thought: Why not combine the power of easy “mini-fasts” with the power of bone broth? When I began doing this, I discovered that my patients got all of the benefits of full fasting without the pain. It felt like I’d found the missing key.

Here’s exactly how bone broth can help with weight loss:

1. It can fill you up, without adding pounds.

Bone broth is rich, complex, hearty, and soul satisfying. It has virtually zero carbs and very few calories, so you can indulge in as much as you want. That said, you can still reap the benefits of an intermittent fast while still feeling sustained.

2. It's packed with the building blocks of collagen.

Ingesting collagen can help delay the onset of wrinkles, so you can promote glowing, plump skin as you lose weight (a win-win!).

3. It helps support detoxification.

Bone broth strengthens your intestinal lining and aids liver and kidney function (organs that support your body's natural detoxification processes).

4. It strengthens your gut.

If you're battling extra pounds, chances are you're facing some digestive problems—constipation, diarrhea, gas, or even all three. That’s because weight gain and digestive issues often stem from a common source: an unhealthy gut. The gelatin and other nutrients in bone broth can help strengthen the gut, aiding digestive problems while facilitating weight loss.

5. It strengthens your joints.

One reason people may become overweight as they get older, is because their joints develop wear and tear, becoming harder to move. As a result, they might exercise less and they sit more. Bone broth gives you a generous supply of nutrients (called glycosaminoglycans) that help strengthen your joints, so you can get you up and exercise.

6. It's anti-inflammatory.

One of the most important scientific findings of the century is that inflammation underlies obesity. And we're not talking about acute inflammation—for instance, the inflammation you experience when you have a cold or the flu. If you develop chronic, low-grade inflammation, it's a whole different story.

Chronic inflammation can lead to biochemical changes that can make you put on weight. And when you add pounds, it can become a vicious cycle—inflammation leading to weight gain, leading to more inflammation. This sets the stage for insulin resistance and other metabolic changes that can cause you to put on even more weight, develop more inflammation, and so on.

The good news is, you can break this cycle and help chronic inflammation (and reduce weight gain) with nutrients like those concentrated in bone broth.

When my patients do twice-a-week mini-fasts, combining the power of fasting with the nutrient-rich qualities of bone broth, the effect is stunning. They can’t believe how little sacrifice they need to make, how little they’re tempted to eat the junk they used to crave, and how fast they see results.

Reprinted from Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Diet by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci. Copyright © 2015 by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci. By permission of Rodale Books. Available wherever books are sold.
