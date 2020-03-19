As a naturopathic physician and certified nutrition consultant, I work with many patients who to lose weight in a healthy way. As many weight-loss experts will tell you, intermittent fasting can be a quick way to jump-start the process, but it can be difficult for many.

Over time, I found that while some of my clients could handle fasts with ease, many others couldn't. They hot hungry and shaky, they started having headaches, or they couldn't focus at work--so they give up. While I knew my patients could lose weight over time without fasting, I also knew that it was a great way to see results quickly. And then it hit me: bone broth.

I was already prescribing bone broth as a core part of my weight-loss program due to its many health benefits. So I thought: Why not combine the power of easy “mini-fasts” with the power of bone broth? When I began doing this, I discovered that my patients got all of the benefits of full fasting without the pain. It felt like I’d found the missing key.

Here’s exactly how bone broth can help with weight loss: