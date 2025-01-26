Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
January 26, 2025
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Image by Charles Akle x mbg creative
January 26, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The gut microbiome has become one of the most talked-about topics in health science today. What role does it play in our overall well-being? How does modern life disrupt its delicate balance? And, most importantly, how can we care for it?

In a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Charles Akle, M.D.—renowned surgeon turned immunotherapy pioneer—shared groundbreaking insights into the gut-brain axis, inflammation, and the future of microbiome health.

What is the gut microbiome & why does it matter?

Think of your gut microbiome as the conductor of your body’s symphony. This vast community of microorganisms isn’t just a passive passenger; it’s essential to immune function and overall health.

“We are not just one organism; we are a multitude of organisms,” says Akle. Without this microbiome, our immune system simply wouldn’t function. In fact, your microbiome’s diversity is as unique as your fingerprint, playing a pivotal role in modulating immune responses and preventing disease.

However, modern life has put this delicate ecosystem under strain. While advancements in medicine have reduced infectious diseases, autoimmune conditions like asthma, IBS, and multiple sclerosis have surged.

Akle highlights the hygiene hypothesis and the “old friends” hypothesis, which suggests that early exposure to microbes—such as those in soil and water—builds a resilient microbiome.

How stress & inflammation disrupt the gut-brain axis

The gut-brain axis is a two-way communication system that links the gut’s immune cells to the brain via the vagus nerve and bloodborne signals. It’s a sophisticated feedback loop, but one that is vulnerable to chronic stress.

Akle explains how stress fuels inflammation and disrupts the immune system. A landmark study revealed the difference between urban and rural dwellers when exposed to stress.

City participants, often disconnected from nature, showed higher levels of chronic inflammation and poor stress resilience. Conversely, rural participants with greater exposure to soil, animals, and open spaces fared much better.

The takeaway? “If it’s good for the soul, it’s good for the microbiome,” Akle says. Small doses of nature—like walking on the beach or gardening—can significantly reduce inflammation, stress, and support the gut-brain connection.

Diet vs. environment: What shapes your microbiome?

While diet is often touted as the key to gut health, Akle points to a Nature study1 revealing that only 3% of bacterial variation in the microbiome comes from food. The remaining 97%? A large portion is shaped by environmental factors, including the people you interact with, the air you breathe, and the soil you touch.

That said, a fiber-rich diet with polyphenol-packed foods (think turmeric and colorful fruits) is still crucial. Your gut microbes produce beneficial chemicals from these foods, underscoring the importance of variety and whole foods.

The future of the microbiome: Bugs as drugs

Akle envisions a future where manipulating the microbiome becomes a cornerstone of medicine. From fecal transplants to “bugs as drugs2,” microbiome-focused therapies could treat cancer, chronic illnesses, and even psychiatric conditions.

His current work centers on Micolicibacterium aurum Aogashima, the cornerstone of a daily immune supplement called Immy. Designed for long-term use, Immy aims to strengthen the microbiome and immune system against stress, infections, and inflammation.

“Don’t wait until you’re sick,” Akle advises. “Care for your immune system daily.”

The takeaway

For Akle, the ultimate goal isn’t just a longer life—it’s a better one. “Longevity follows quality of life,” he says. Chronic inflammation, fueled by urban stressors and modern living, is one of the greatest threats to aging well. By prioritizing happiness, connection with nature, and a healthy microbiome, we can extend both lifespan and healthspan.

More On This Topic

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.