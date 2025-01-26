Advertisement
You Are What You Eat? MD Breaks Down The Science Of The Gut Microbiome
The gut microbiome has become one of the most talked-about topics in health science today. What role does it play in our overall well-being? How does modern life disrupt its delicate balance? And, most importantly, how can we care for it?
In a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Charles Akle, M.D.—renowned surgeon turned immunotherapy pioneer—shared groundbreaking insights into the gut-brain axis, inflammation, and the future of microbiome health.
What is the gut microbiome & why does it matter?
Think of your gut microbiome as the conductor of your body’s symphony. This vast community of microorganisms isn’t just a passive passenger; it’s essential to immune function and overall health.
“We are not just one organism; we are a multitude of organisms,” says Akle. Without this microbiome, our immune system simply wouldn’t function. In fact, your microbiome’s diversity is as unique as your fingerprint, playing a pivotal role in modulating immune responses and preventing disease.
However, modern life has put this delicate ecosystem under strain. While advancements in medicine have reduced infectious diseases, autoimmune conditions like asthma, IBS, and multiple sclerosis have surged.
Akle highlights the hygiene hypothesis and the “old friends” hypothesis, which suggests that early exposure to microbes—such as those in soil and water—builds a resilient microbiome.
How stress & inflammation disrupt the gut-brain axis
The gut-brain axis is a two-way communication system that links the gut’s immune cells to the brain via the vagus nerve and bloodborne signals. It’s a sophisticated feedback loop, but one that is vulnerable to chronic stress.
Akle explains how stress fuels inflammation and disrupts the immune system. A landmark study revealed the difference between urban and rural dwellers when exposed to stress.
City participants, often disconnected from nature, showed higher levels of chronic inflammation and poor stress resilience. Conversely, rural participants with greater exposure to soil, animals, and open spaces fared much better.
The takeaway? “If it’s good for the soul, it’s good for the microbiome,” Akle says. Small doses of nature—like walking on the beach or gardening—can significantly reduce inflammation, stress, and support the gut-brain connection.
Diet vs. environment: What shapes your microbiome?
While diet is often touted as the key to gut health, Akle points to a Nature study1 revealing that only 3% of bacterial variation in the microbiome comes from food. The remaining 97%? A large portion is shaped by environmental factors, including the people you interact with, the air you breathe, and the soil you touch.
That said, a fiber-rich diet with polyphenol-packed foods (think turmeric and colorful fruits) is still crucial. Your gut microbes produce beneficial chemicals from these foods, underscoring the importance of variety and whole foods.
The future of the microbiome: Bugs as drugs
Akle envisions a future where manipulating the microbiome becomes a cornerstone of medicine. From fecal transplants to “bugs as drugs2,” microbiome-focused therapies could treat cancer, chronic illnesses, and even psychiatric conditions.
His current work centers on Micolicibacterium aurum Aogashima, the cornerstone of a daily immune supplement called Immy. Designed for long-term use, Immy aims to strengthen the microbiome and immune system against stress, infections, and inflammation.
“Don’t wait until you’re sick,” Akle advises. “Care for your immune system daily.”
The takeaway
For Akle, the ultimate goal isn’t just a longer life—it’s a better one. “Longevity follows quality of life,” he says. Chronic inflammation, fueled by urban stressors and modern living, is one of the greatest threats to aging well. By prioritizing happiness, connection with nature, and a healthy microbiome, we can extend both lifespan and healthspan.
