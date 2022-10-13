This At-Home Body Cupping Kit Has Saved Me Hundreds On In-Office Treatments

Chances are you’ve heard of cupping. Maybe you were introduced to the circular dark red bruises à la Michael Phelps in the Olympics in 2016, or from one of the many professional athletes, wellness enthusiasts, and TikTokers who have sported cupping marks since then.

If you’ve experienced cupping firsthand, you’re likely familiar with the Traditional Chinese Medicine-based practice’s tension-relieving, detox-inducing effects—but did you know you can achieve all these benefits of cupping from home?

While I’m a big fan of daily facial cupping (even Mama Medicine loves it), I was a bit skeptical about how effective at-home body cupping would be—especially because I swear by my bi-weekly acupuncture and cupping appointments. How could a case of silicone cups that cost me less than $70 get me the same benefits of a practice I’d been dropping over $100 per month on?

All that to say, my mind was slightly blown when I first tried WTHN’s at home body cupping kit. My initial thought: why didn’t I think of this sooner? Followed quickly by: I’m about to save so much money.