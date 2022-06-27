While cupping as an ancient healing practice dates back thousands of years, the published research to elucidate this historic technique is relatively young (i.e., over the past few decades), and thus emerging.

With that said, enough randomized controlled trials (RCTs) exist that systematic reviews and meta-analyses are now able to consolidate and inform the benefits of cupping therapy across a variety of health issues and needs.

Indeed, science to date shows that cupping can be beneficial for conditions such as low back pain, osteoarthritis, neck pain, and more.

One randomized controlled study of 50 patients who suffered from neck pain and were assigned cupping as a treatment or were put on a waitlist (i.e., control group) found that the patients in the cupping group had significantly less neck pain post-treatment.

More research in this specific area of musculoskeletal pain will be valuable.

A 2016 systematic review of wet cupping indicates that the ancient therapy in modern use has efficacy (as demonstrated by RCTs) for neck pain, low back pain, and even carpal tunnel syndrome.

Furthermore, a 2017 systematic review and meta-analysis found cupping to improve treatment effectiveness and physical function in patients with knee osteoarthritis, although the studies were noted to be low quality and thus the overall evidence would be strengthened by future, robustly designed clinical trials.

Perhaps made most famous by Michael Phelps in the 2016 Summer Olympics, athletes are a specific group reported to utilize cupping therapy.

While a 2018 research review of clinical trials in amateur and professional athletes indicates possible benefits from pain and range of motion, many of the studies were of low quality.

The exact physiological mechanisms underlying the pain-reducing and other benefits tied to cupping therapy are not fully known.

While more research is needed in this area, several theories summarized in a 2019 research review include an increase in blood circulation, immune system activation, blood detoxification, and more. Indeed, multiple actions might be interacting to produce the benefits reported in the scientific literature to date.